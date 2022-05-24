Fire engulfed a barn Saturday night at 898 Shrivers Corner Road in Straban Township, Gettysburg Fire Chief Larry Weikert said. No injuries resulted, he said.
“The whole barn was going” when firefighters arrived, Weikert said.
The structure was a total loss, he said. Nothing was inside but a small amount of old hay, Weikert said.
Firefighters needed about 75 minutes to get the blaze under control, he said.
State police fire marshal personnel reviewed the scene Sunday and were surprised to find the framework still standing, Weikert said.
The cause remained undetermined, he said.
Firefighters were able to prevent flames from spreading to another outbuilding 40 to 50 feet away, which received “little or no damage,” said Weikert, who noted he summoned the countywide tanker task force to bring water to the site about 4.5 miles northeast of Gettysburg.
About 15 fire trucks, including tankers, were on the scene, he said.
Authorities were dispatched at 9:16 p.m. and the emergency call was complete just after midnight Sunday, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
Dispatched agencies included the Alpha, Arendtsville, Barlow, Bendersville, Biglerville, Cashtown, Gettysburg, Greenmount, Harney, Heidlersburg, Irishtown, Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services and United Hook and Ladder fire companies, as well as Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and Community Life Team Emergency Medical Services, in addition to Pennsylvania State Police, according to ACDES.
