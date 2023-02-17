Karen Heflin

Heflin

Karen Heflin is seeking re-election as Adams County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds.

Heflin has served as register and recorder since 2016. She says it an honor to serve the citizens of Adams County and she enjoys meeting people and assisting them.

