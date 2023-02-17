Karen Heflin is seeking re-election as Adams County Register of Wills and Recorder of Deeds.
Heflin has served as register and recorder since 2016. She says it an honor to serve the citizens of Adams County and she enjoys meeting people and assisting them.
Although the register and recorder is located in one office location, it provides two separate functions. The recorder office records various types of real estate documents, such as deeds, mortgages, easements, leases, rights of way, and highway plans, etc., and collects realty transfer taxes for state, local municipalities and school districts, she said. Veteran confidential DD-214 discharge forms and notary commissions are also maintained in the office.
The register office handles estate probates and accepts estate filings during the administration process, processes certain paperwork for the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, and collects inheritance tax for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, she said.
By law, the register and recorder has the duty to preserve records for perpetuity and maintain historical records for future generations, therefore accuracy is an important element of this office.
During her term, Heflin said she has updated internal office practices and procedures to improve workflow and effectiveness, and also changed the office design to allow for practicality and safety of customers and her team.
She is currently working through the process of additional procedural improvements to be able to offer enhanced software technology. One new feature Heflin said she instituted in the recorder’s office is a free-of-charge subscription-based fraud alert program known as “Property Check,” which is a notification program for property owners to be notified when a document has been recorded in their name.
“Many people are concerned about fraud these days, and the service is a helpful tool concerning potential fraud,” said Heflin.
To have the “Property Check” service, an account must first be created by visiting the Recorder of Deeds county webpage, click on “Property Check” and create an Account to set up the notification process.
If anyone has questions, she urges them to contact the office at 717-337-9826.
“Both the Register of Wills and the Recorder of Deeds are public records offices, however veteran records are confidential per federal law,” she said.
When a DD-214 is presented for recording, a veteran has the assurance that he/she may get a certified copy should their original discharge form be lost or destroyed.
“A certified copy is just as good as an original,” says Heflin.
She recommends veterans should bring their military discharges into the office to be recorded for safe-keeping.
Heflin is a member of the Pennsylvania Recorder of Deeds Association and proudly represented Adams County by serving as PRODA president in 2021-2022. She currently serves on its executive board, and is also a member of the Pennsylvania Register of Wills Association.
“Being involved in both state associations is beneficial to staying abreast of new state legislation, as procedural changes often occur without much warning and requires immediate action,” Heflin said.
She also serves on the county Records Improvement committee, as well as the county safety committee.
The goal of both offices has always been to go the extra mile in professional service, she said. Heflin is proud of the way her team navigated COVID challenges to protect the health and safety of the public. There was no lapse of service throughout the pandemic and the office continues to provide in-person customer service to this day. Heflin says she is fully committed to preserving the reliability and advancement of the Register and Recorder office and is asking for your support on May 16.
