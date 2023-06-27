fire
Buy Now

Fire pours out the windows of a Gettysburg College-owned building at the corner of Carlisle and Water streets in Gettysburg in the early morning hours Tuesday. Emergency officials on scene said the building was not inhabited at the time the blaze originated. (D.K. Thomas/Gettysburg Times)

Myriad emergency responders from two states, and at least two Pennsylvania counties, were called to action late Monday night when a Gettysburg College building caught fire.

In addition to some 30 pieces of firefighting apparatus being dispatched with dozens of firefighters about 11:57 p.m. Monday, several ambulances, Gettysburg Borough Police, fire police, utility companies and the Adams County fire marshal were summoned to the corner of Carlisle and Water streets, according to the Adams County 911 Live Incident report.

D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.