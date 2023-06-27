Myriad emergency responders from two states, and at least two Pennsylvania counties, were called to action late Monday night when a Gettysburg College building caught fire.
In addition to some 30 pieces of firefighting apparatus being dispatched with dozens of firefighters about 11:57 p.m. Monday, several ambulances, Gettysburg Borough Police, fire police, utility companies and the Adams County fire marshal were summoned to the corner of Carlisle and Water streets, according to the Adams County 911 Live Incident report.
The call initially went out as a commercial fire alarm, but was quickly changed to a working structure fire, according to emergency radio chatter.
The college-owned building was uninhabited at the time, according to officials on scene.
Firefighters knocked back the initial flames relatively quickly, but had to search out hot spots, and extinguish flare ups. Firefighters in heavy turnout gear with masks over the faces, and air tanks strapped to the backs pushed back the flames to enter the smoky structure, poking holes in the first floor ceiling to get to hidden pockets of fire, which were soaked with of hundreds of gallons of water.
Some firefighters inched along the ladder of Gettysburg Fire Department's ladder truck, while still others rode the bucket of Tower 5 to gain access to a porch rooftop, where they used saws and pikes to open areas to get to the flames.
Flames leapt from the first floor area near the front of the building, and the first and second stories to the rear of the structure shortly after the onset of the blaze. Eventually flames could be seen in a garret window facing Water Street.
While there appeared to be no lack of water with the number of tanker trucks on scene coupled with the street-side fire hydrants, heat appeared to be the firefighters' enemy. In the heavy turnout gear to keep them safe, the men and women battling the blaze became heated, perspiration could be seen running down their faces and soaking their heads when they removed their masks and helmets. Emergency medical services carried in cases of water to help the firefighters rehydrate.
Sweaty, appearing exhausted, many with soot-stained faces, they appeared to work in rotation. While a few at a time rested in the street and on the sidewalk, others took up the battle.
Still other firefighters worked the pumps, checking lines attached to fire hydrants and trucks. Hoses of at least two sizes, and maybe three, snaked along the asphalt of Carlisle Street amid pools of water.
After a couple hours, smoke was still issuing from the building. At least eight fire companies were still dispatched at 4:30 a.m. One person was "treated" for unknown reasons at the scene, according to emergency personnel.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.