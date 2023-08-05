Numerous food trucks satisfied the hunger of fairgoers at the South Mountain Fair last week.
One such truck was Uncle Moe’s Soul Food, which serves Louisiana-style cuisine.
“We serve catfish, jerk chicken, red beans and rice, mac and cheese and coleslaw,” said Uncle Moe’s Soul Food Owner Eldridge Moses. “We make crab cakes, shrimp, stuff like that.”
Moses was born and raised in Louisiana, but currently resides in Gettysburg. He’s been in the food truck business for 14 years and operates the business full-time.
Events like the South Mountain Fair are crucial for Moses, he said.
“We’ve been doing the South Mountain Fair for 14 years, so we have a lot of customers that come back on a regular basis and look for us when they come to the South Mountain Fair,” he said.
Moses said he’s built a reputation in Adams County and the South Mountain Fair.
“A lot of people come back just for us,” he said.
After working for a factory for 25 years, Moses decided to start Uncle Moe’s Soul Food when he retired.
“When I retired I said ‘okay, what am I going to get involved in’,” he said. “I prayed about it. God showed me the vision, and this is what you see right now.”
Moses’s favorite food on the menu is his catfish.
“The catfish is the biggest seller,” he said. “We’ll go to some events where we’ll do 800 pounds of fish in two days. It’s a huge seller for us.”
Another food truck at the fair was Wilson’s Funnel Cake, which has been a fixture at the South Mountain Fair for the last 20 years.
“We sell funnel cake, lemonade and fresh-brewed tea,” said Owner Cory Wilson, of Delta, Pa. “This stand has been in the family for over 20 years. I’m the third generation here.”
Wilson said he enjoyed the relaxed setting of the South Mountain Fair.
“I like the small town feel and vibe,” he said. “It’s kind of laid back. It’s not like the York Fair – I bypass York to come here.”
The South Mountain Fair is an important event for Wilson’s business.
“It’s a cornerstone,” he said. “Events like this are the bread and butter.”
Wilson runs the stand part-time, while also working as a police officer in Baltimore County, Md.
After Wilson’s father passed away last year, he took over the family business.
“He was very sick, it was just one of those things,” he said. “The torch was passed, and we’re keeping the flame burning.”
Readers may contact E.E. Larsh at elarsh@gettysburgtimes.com.
