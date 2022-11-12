Approximately 100 community members joined students Friday for a song-filled Veterans Day ceremony at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School near Gettysburg.
Updated: November 12, 2022 @ 2:43 am
Approximately 100 community members joined students Friday for a song-filled Veterans Day ceremony at St. Francis Xavier Catholic School near Gettysburg.
Students offered prayers for veterans, imploring they be blessed “for their unselfish service.”
A student prayed that veterans never “feel forgotten or neglected” and that they know of the nation’s gratitude.
“Please bring healing to those veterans who still hurt” and “grant them all the peace that passes understanding,” students prayed.
Students led the audience in singing the National Anthem.
The youngest students waved small flags as they sang “You’re a Grand Old Flag.” Older students, including a contingent that played xylophones, sang “America.”
After a student honor guard presented the colors, the audience and students recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
Veterans were asked to stand. About 30 did so and received a lengthy round of applause.
Several students read aloud comments about veterans, those in active service, and the meaning of the day.
Citizens should emulate veterans in “actively defending our way of life” by putting freedoms into action through voting, speaking against injustice, and remembering why veterans have served, a student read.
Students presented handmade “thank you” cards to veterans and their families as they entered the school gymnasium.
The school has hosted Veterans Day events for many years, Principal Becky Sieg said after the approximately 30-minute event.
“I feel it’s important for the kids to honor those who have provided the freedoms they’re living,” she said.
The students pray daily for those who are serving and veterans, Sieg said.
Music teacher Kelli Eisenberg deserves credit for hard work in preparing students for the event, she said.
