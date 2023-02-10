An estimated $2.87 million locker room renovation took a significant step toward reality Tuesday as the Upper Adams School Board agreed to pay $155,000 for architectural and engineering services.

Members voted unanimously during a special meeting to hire RLPS Architects of Lancaster to begin the process of seeking bids for the project, which would also use reallocated space to create two classrooms at Biglerville High School (BHS).

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.