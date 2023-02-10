An estimated $2.87 million locker room renovation took a significant step toward reality Tuesday as the Upper Adams School Board agreed to pay $155,000 for architectural and engineering services.
Members voted unanimously during a special meeting to hire RLPS Architects of Lancaster to begin the process of seeking bids for the project, which would also use reallocated space to create two classrooms at Biglerville High School (BHS).
The decision was not a “no-return point,” board member Tom Wilson said.
“We can squash the program” if bids come in higher than expected or beyond what the district can afford, he said.
Plans call for improvements to north gym locker and team rooms for boys and girls that were built in the 1970s and remain nearly unchanged since then.
Funds left over from the conversion of Arendtsville Elementary School into Upper Adams Intermediate School (UAIS) would likely cover the cost and potentially leave a surplus of about $100,000, district Business Manager Shelley Hobbs said during a meeting last month. The money cannot be moved into the general fund but must go toward such projects, she said.
Bids could be sought in May or June this year following finalization of design documents and construction could take place between September and December, according to the agreement approved Tuesday.
The construction timeframe could change due to the “current uncertainties in the construction material supply chain,” according to the agreement.
Locker rooms would receive 100 new 18-by-18-inch physical education lockers and 30 “half height” athletic lockers, four showers, three sinks, and three toilets or urinals, according to the current proposal.
Team rooms would receive 48 “full height” lockers, four showers, three sinks, and three toilets or urinals.
Coaches’ rooms would receive “updated” layouts and “appropriate showers, toilet facilities, lockers and finishes,” according to the proposal.
The classrooms would open to the corridor. Plans also call for creation of additional storage space.
The facilities are in “desperate need” of improvement and renovation to create new educational space is preferable to new construction, board member Gerald Walmer said.
The smaller locker and team rooms would still meet students’ needs, Director of Athletics and Property Anthony Graham said during a previous meeting.
All health teachers share one classroom now, and three other classrooms are shared by two or three teachers each, BHS Principal Beth Graham said during a previous meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.