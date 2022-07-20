Three firefighters were injured early Tuesday morning when part of a wall collapsed as flames destroyed a garage in Menallen Township.
An, area over a bay door “collapsed outward and onto firefighters,” according to a release issued by Vigilant Hose Company of Shippensburg, which was among several companies on the scene at 1663 Wenksville Road.
Two members of Vigilant and one of Cumberland Valley Hose Company “were knocked down by debris and a Mayday was called,” according to the release.
“The members were quickly removed from the debris by other firefighters,” the release reads.
Emergency medical personnel evaluated one Vigilant firefighter, who was not hurt, while another was “transported to a local trauma center for further evaluation and treatment,” according to the release. The latter was “awake, alert, and oriented,” according to the release.
The Cumberland Valley firefighter was also taken to a trauma center for evaluation, according to the release.
Two firefighters were released after treatment but a third was admitted and was in “stable condition and good spirits,” Buchanan Valley Fire Chief Jeff Kime said midday Tuesday.
Two firefighters went to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center in Camp Hill for trauma services and one went to WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital, according to Kime.
Authorities were dispatched shortly after 1 a.m. and found a three-bay garage “well involved” in flames, Kime said.
The roof had collapsed and flames were issuing from all three garage doors, Kime said.
A nearby house and barn were “smoking” due to the blaze’s heat, he said.
Firefighters attended to vinyl siding that “melted off” one side of the house and “stopped” a small fire in the barn before focusing on the garage, Kime said. Firefighters needed about an hour to gain control of the latter, he said.
The garage was a “100 percent” loss and four vehicles were damaged, two in the structure and two outside, Kime said. One was an antique, one was a pickup, and two were cars, he said.
Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal personnel investigated but the cause remained “undetermined,” Kime said. The degree of damage made any determination impossible, but there was nothing suspicious about the blaze, he said.
The cinder block building was approximately 30-by-40-feet and had a metal roof, according to the Vigilant release.
Approximately 50 firefighters and about 20 emergency vehicles were on the scene, including ambulances from Community Life Team, Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services, and Shippensburg, Kime said.
Adams County fire companies on the scene were Bendersville, Buchanan Valley, Arendtsville, and Biglerville, while Mount Holly Springs and Shippensburg companies were on hand from Cumberland County, Kime said.
The scene was about three miles west of Bendersville, near the Piney Apple Golf Course.
The emergency call was complete at 5:48 a.m., according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services.
