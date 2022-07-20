fire

Smoke rises from the carcass of a garage gutted by fire early Tuesday morning in Menallen Township. Three firefighters were injured battling the blaze. (Photo Courtesy of Buchanan Valley Fire Department)

Three firefighters were injured early Tuesday morning when part of a wall collapsed as flames destroyed a garage in Menallen Township.

An, area over a bay door “collapsed outward and onto firefighters,” according to a release issued by Vigilant Hose Company of Shippensburg, which was among several companies on the scene at 1663 Wenksville Road.

