An employment agreement has not been completed with McSherrystown Police Chief Mike Woods, council President Dan Colgan said Wednesday.

Speaking after a council meeting, Colgan declined to comment on what the timeline might be for Woods taking on a position combining the roles of borough manager and civilian director of public safety.

 

