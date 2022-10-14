An employment agreement has not been completed with McSherrystown Police Chief Mike Woods, council President Dan Colgan said Wednesday.
Speaking after a council meeting, Colgan declined to comment on what the timeline might be for Woods taking on a position combining the roles of borough manager and civilian director of public safety.
The council split 6-1 in August in favor of offering Woods the combined position at an annual salary of $120,000. Joe VonSas voted in the minority.
Resident Richard Groft rose from the audience Wednesday to say he had filed a request under the state’s Right-to-Know Law to gain access to the job description for the combined position. He said he received a reply saying there was no such record.
“As a resident, it makes you wonder,” Groft said.
The existing job descriptions for police chief and borough manager would cover the combined position, Colgan claimed.
Reviews of Right-to-Know requests are driving up the borough’s legal costs, resident Becky Kopf charged.
“This council would have less confrontation” with members of the public if financial reports were routinely posted online, former borough secretary/treasurer Luanne Boring said during the meeting’s public comment portion.
“Some of you ran on a platform of transparency,” Boring reminded.
In other employment-related matters, about a dozen resumes were received for a clerk-typist position, and four for public works positions, Colgan said.
Plans call for interviews to begin Monday, leading to potential action during the council’s Oct. 26 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the borough hall, 338 Main St.
Junior firefighters sought
Southeastern Adams Volunteer Emergency Services (SAVES) is in need of junior firefighters.
As a “truly volunteer” organization, “we need all the help we can get,” SAVES Vice President John Warner told council.
Recruits from 14 to 17 years old receive extensive training and soon begin riding on fire trucks to emergency calls, though they are kept out of dangerous situations, he said.
SAVES is now training seven junior firefighters and has applications from three more, Warner said after the meeting.
“They are the future,” he said.
• Brush can be set out for collection by the borough through Oct. 28, with leaf pickup planned through the end of November.
• Trick-or-treat in the borough is Oct. 25, 6-8 p.m.
• New Hope Ministries of Hanover requested funding in the borough’s 2023 budget to help it continue assisting “a growing number” of borough residents facing food insecurity, uncertain housing, and other needs. Colgan read a letter from the organization into the record.
• “Informal” efforts to gather data are under way in preparation for the drafting of a proposed 2023 borough budget, Colgan said.
