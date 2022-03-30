Conewago Township Police had a tail tale to tell after an en-“deering” weekend encounter.
Officers were dispatched to deal with an intruder of the furry kind at a residence in the first block of Shoshone Drive in the Indian Ridge sub-development about 10 a.m. Saturday, said Conewago Township Police Chief Gary Baumgardner.
“A deer entered and went through the lower level of the residence that led into a bathroom,” Baumgardner said.
In a quandary as to how to evict their uninvited guest from the powder room, the residents called upon the township’s men in blue.
Police subsequently summoned a Pennsylvania Game Commission officer to the scene, planning for him to tranquilize the deer so it could be safely removed.
Officer Cory Ammerman was previously a game commission officer, so he was “well versed in their capabilities,” said Baumgardner.
Police had every reason to believe the doe would be helped to take a little nap, then set free outdoors to wake up and continue on her way.
Luck, however, was on the deer’s side.
The tranquilizer gun malfunctioned, Baumgardner said.
“It’s not that the narcotics didn’t work,” he said. “The game commission tranquilizer gun didn’t work.”
With help from the game commission off the table, Ammerman came up with a unique solution, said Baumgardner.
Ammerman gave the department’s newest, less lethal alternative a try, Baumgardner said.
The department added munitions designed to incapacitate rather than kill to its complement of weaponry about a month ago, he said.
Opting to use the less lethal weapon on the deer was “very creative” of Ammerman, said Baumgardner.
The deer was “immobilized” by the shot from the less lethal weapon, and able to be taken outside before it came to its senses.
When the department decided to add a non-lethal alternative to its arsenal, this wasn’t exactly the use they had in mind, Baumgardner said, chuckling at the officer’s ingenious idea.
The less-lethal munitions proved effective in the maiden usage, and it was a “good outcome,” said Baumgardner.
