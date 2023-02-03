Hamiltonban Township is looking for candidates for a supervisor’s seat and as tax collector to fill vacancies for next year.
Supervisor Bob Gordon recently announced he will not seek re-election after serving since 2006.
Due to health issues, Gordon made the decision to retire. He will be celebrating his 90th birthday in March.
Throughout his time as supervisor, Gordon has been active in the community, from being one of the founding members of the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) to serving as chair of the Adams County Transportation Planning Organization (ACTPO), among many other leadership roles.
“It has been a good time. I have really enjoyed it,” Gordon said.
Gordon’s passion for community service and giving back was instilled in him when serving in the York Jaycees in the 1950s.
“Giving back to the community is a really worthwhile and satisfying experience,” Gordon said. “We really need people to volunteer.”
While Gordon understands the difficulty for people to make the commitment due to having multiple jobs, he emphasized that people can control the amount of time volunteering at each organization.
“They can contribute to the betterment of the community,” Gordon said. “It’s a worthwhile experience.”
Gordon also said township Tax Collector Pam Wiehagen has resigned, effective Feb. 28. For this year, Hamiltonban Township is in the process of signing documents to have Adams County officials collect taxes, he said.
Adams County commissioners approved Wiehagen’s resignation at their Jan. 25 meeting, along with the resignation of Andrew Schriver who served as the Bendersville Borough tax collector, effective Dec. 31, 2022. Adams County Treasurer Crissy Redding said Wiehagen has decided to retire, while Schriver moved out of the county.
Hamiltonban Township supervisors recently approved having the county serve as tax collector, following the vacancy, Gordon said.
Even though Hamiltonban Township voted to have the county manage its taxes, the county commissioners also need to approve the arrangement.
Gordon said he hopes to find candidates to run for these upcoming vacancies in Hamiltonban Township.
Petitions may be obtained from the voter registration office at the Adams County Courthouse, and candidates may start circulating petitions Feb. 14, through March 7, according to county officials.
Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.
