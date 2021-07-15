band

The Apple Core Band will perform at the Upper Adams Music Fest 2021, Saturday, July 17, from 2 to 4 p.m., benefitting the Adams County American Cancer Society Relay For Life.

 Submitted File Photo

The public is invited to attend this free event, according to an Apple Core Band release.

