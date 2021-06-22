Dozens of volunteer firefighters from Adams and surrounding counties responded to a barn fire that erupted in Mount Pleasant Township shortly after 3 a.m. Monday.

Adams County Control dispatched crews at 3:07 a.m. By 3:15 a.m., a large barn on a property in the 4300 block of Hanover Road, near Mar Bar Tire Service, was engulfed in flames.

