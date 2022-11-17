The Bermudian Springs school board appeared divided on a draft of a flag policy which attempts to limit classroom distractions recently suggested by a board member.
School board member Travis Mathna sought to update the existing flag policy to cover any flags or banners “that are controversial in nature.”
While the topic was discussed heavily at the Nov. 7 meeting, there was no formal vote.
The new version of the LGBTQ flag “is political,” claims Mathna, who said he didn’t have any complaints about the past rainbow flag and does support the LGBTQ community.
During the lengthy discussion, school board member Jennifer Goldhahn pointed out “the intersectionality flag is a political flag.”
“No one should be marginalized, so political neutrality could be across the board,” Goldhahn said. “Eliminating political distractions in the students’ classroom is a good way to start because kids are aware of politics. It’s being flung in their face every day.”
By eliminating the flags from classrooms, school board Vice President Matthew Nelson said it “could be doing a disservice to our students.”
“What a student is or how they act is not a political statement,” Nelson said.
LGBTQ students exist, Nelson said.
“They exist in our community and our schools,” Nelson said. “For us to make a policy that pretends they don’t exist does a disservice to all our students.”
Goldhahn claimed she agreed with Nelson, adding that these students should be embraced and appreciated for who and what they are.
“It isn’t about the symbol,” Goldhahn said. “It’s about the division that the intersectionality flag brings.”
The flag policy was prompted after administration received “a ton of phone calls and emails” from parents complaining about materials in the classrooms, according to Mathna.
However, Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said it was “a handful” of complaints “for a brief period of time” dating back to the spring, and there were no recent issues.
School Board President Michael Wool said the school board already has policies that address distractions in the classroom.
Wool said he feels there are challenges with enforcement with what Mathna drafted because someone could hang a flag from a pole in the back of their pickup truck and someone could wear a flag symbol on a button or shirt.
The original intent of the flag policy is for the opening exercises, including the pledge to the flag, moment of silence, and the use of an American flag in every classroom in the building, according to Wool.
“I just don’t know if it’s necessary. I think it is redundant,” Wool said.
Goldhahn and school board member Mary Kemper were concerned with the division the flag creates among faculty and students.
If BSSD has a policy for distractions, Goldhahn asserted it is not being followed.
“If we have a policy that’s not being followed, why does adding a new policy solve that problem?” Wool said.
Goldhahn said she does not feel one segment of the population should be highlighted.
The flag is making “the other group of students feel as though they don’t matter. That’s how the other side feels, and I don’t like the term ‘the other side’ because we are one community,” Goldhahn said.
Wool pointed out that BSSD highlights segments of the population all the time, whether it’s the baseball team or other subsections of students.
Nelson said it falls to the school board and district to make sure all students feel safe and have all the tools they need to be successful.
“I don’t think we want to set a policy then that is going to set those tools backwards,” Nelson said.
BSSD also has classrooms marked for teachers who are trained as part of the Student Assistance Program (SAP), said Hotchkiss.
Goldhahn questioned why the political flag in a classroom is needed to identify a safe space when those are already noted through SAP.
Wool suggested the district could collect data for any incidents as a result of these distractions.
For the data to be collected, Goldhahn said individuals would need to identify themselves, and they don’t want the backlash.
Hotchkiss told board members the flag policy would take two school board meetings to be approved – appearing as a first reading and then a second reading before becoming an “enforceable” policy.
Mathna said the flag discussion “needed to take place.”
“This is the way I went about it to get the discussion on the table,” Mathna said.
Several parents and community members spoke out about the topic during the Nov. 8 meeting, sharing their personal experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.