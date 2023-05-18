Cumberland Township Authority (CTA) issued a warning about a company offering to accept online payments from sewer customers.
Bills should be paid directly to the authority and not to an outside company, according to CTA.
A company called doxo.com shows up prominently among online search results for how to pay bills to CTA, but the company has no contract with the authority, according to a release.
Bills should be paid directly to the authority and not to an outside company, according to CTA.
A company called doxo.com shows up prominently among online search results for how to pay bills to CTA, but the company has no contract with the authority, according to a release.
The company charges “exorbitant” fees even though payments can be made for free to CTA, rather than the outside company, according to the release.
Online payments to CTA can be made for free via the township’s website, cumberlandtownship.com. A link is near the bottom of the homepage, along with a warning.
“Notice: Sewer customers do NOT make any payments on your sewer accounts through Doxo.com. Use the Make a Payment link above,” the warning reads.
