Expansion of the Rutter’s convenience store and fuel station at East Berlin Road and Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) moved toward reality Wednesday.
The Reading Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception required for the project, said Kevin Holtzinger, who chairs the township board of supervisors.
Plans call for a 3,000-square-foot addition that would increase the building’s length by 40 feet on the east side, he said.
Rutter’s intends to modernize its delicatessen, increase floor space, and enlarge its cooler area, Holtzinger said.
Nine additional parking spaces are planned as well, he said.
The board also considered a special exception for a six-unit single-family residential subdivision Holtzinger himself is proposing at 2425 East Berlin Road. The board did not make a decision, but has 45 days to issue a ruling, he said Friday.
When supervisors conduct their regular meeting Monday at 6 p.m., discussion is to include potential development of regulations for utility-scale solar power facilities, Holtzinger said.
No proposals for large-scale facilities for solar electric generation have been received, but the township wants to be “proactive, not reactionary,” he said.
The township’s attorney, Susan Smith, is to present initial ideas, Holtzinger said.
A public hearing will be planned as part of the process of developing any ordinance language, he said.
The supervisors’ meeting, open to the public, is to take place at the township building at 50 Church Road.
Also at the township building, Reading’s annual Spring Cleanup is set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 22.
The event offers township residents an opportunity to dispose of many items not included in weekly trash collection.
The event is only open to residents who come to the borough building and obtain a free permit. The permits help in estimating how many dumpsters and the like will be needed, Holtzinger said.
Residents will need to present identification at the event, he said.
Residents can bring one pickup-truck-load of items per household, or the contents of a 5-by-7-foot utility trailer.
Household items and appliances are welcome, though freezers’ and refrigerators’ doors must be removed. Small materials must be boxed or bundled.
Sealed paint cans, wire fencing, and batteries are accepted, but there is a $3 charge for tires up to 18 inches in diameter or $11 for tires on rims. There are no other charges.
Not accepted are televisions, electronic items, pesticides, concrete, roofing materials, or brush.
This week, the second round of reinvestment of the borough’s surplus funds was completed when $2.2 million was placed in ACNB Bank certificates of deposit with annual yields of 4.87 percent or more, Holtzinger said.
The move was approved last month, on the heels of a similar $1-million action approved in February and completed in March, he said. The first round of CDs averaged 5.35 percent, which is “pretty darn good,” he said.
Holtzinger said he recommended the reinvestment because the funds were previously in regular bank accounts gaining negligible interest. By contrast, he said, the township now looks forward to some $140,000 in interest income over the next 12 months.
The money is broken up into numerous CDs, each fully protected by $250,000 in federal deposit insurance, Holtzinger said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.