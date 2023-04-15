Expansion of the Rutter’s convenience store and fuel station at East Berlin Road and Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) moved toward reality Wednesday.

The Reading Township Zoning Hearing Board approved a special exception required for the project, said Kevin Holtzinger, who chairs the township board of supervisors.

 

