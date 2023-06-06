Roger Morrison Jr.

Morrison

A man is accused of setting fire to a stolen car early Saturday at The Bridges Golf Club in Berwick Township.

Held at Adams County Prison unable to post $7,500 cash bail was Roger Morrison Jr., 38, who was allegedly living in a rented storage unit, according to court documents.

 

