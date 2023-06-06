A man is accused of setting fire to a stolen car early Saturday at The Bridges Golf Club in Berwick Township.
Held at Adams County Prison unable to post $7,500 cash bail was Roger Morrison Jr., 38, who was allegedly living in a rented storage unit, according to court documents.
Authorities were dispatched at 5:32 a.m. to Lobell Road near Bair Road, according to the Adams County Department of Emergency Services (ACDES).
“Upon arrival, a 2015 Mercedes-Benz was discovered on fire” on a golf course lane, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).
The vehicle was allegedly “stolen from the inside of an attached garage of a residence in Perry County,” according to state police.
It was “determined that the fire was intentionally set,” and anyone with information can contact PSP Deputy Fire Marshal Trooper Jonathan Wolfe at 717-334-8111.
The car was “in a partially wooded area near hole 14 off of the fairway of the golf course,” where Wolfe “determined that the fire originated in the rear of the vehicle,” according to the affidavit of probable cause he filed.
PSP Trooper Joshua Messenger reviewed surveillance videos from the golf course, located at 6729 York Road, which showed a vehicle backing into the area about 5 a.m., followed by “the glow of the fire” at 5:12 a.m., according to the affidavit.
While Wolfe was at the scene, a man approached him said he saw light from the fire as he was driving on Carlisle Pike (Pa. Route 94) and “saw a male run across” the highway while carrying clothing and appearing to be barefoot, according to the affidavit.
Wolfe went to Hilltop Self Storage, 2650 Carlisle Pike, about a mile southwest of the fire scene, and reviewed surveillance footage that showed a man running across the highway, gaining access to the business by entering a code at the gate, and entering one of the storage units, according to the affidavit.
The video goes on to show the man “changing clothing before securing the unit and leaving the storage facility upon the arrival of PSP,” according to the affidavit.
Employees of the business allegedly identified the man as Morrison, whom troopers detained about 10:30 a.m., approximately the same time a message was received from PSP troopers at Newport saying a vehicle was stolen from a garage between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday, according to the affidavit.
Morrison allegedly said he did not burn the car and he had been with a couple the previous evening at their residence in Perry County.
He allegedly claimed “he asked for a ride back to his storage locker in New Oxford,” and the couple allegedly walked through an open door into a neighbor’s garage and “saw the Mercedes with the keys still inside,” according to the affidavit.
Morrison claimed the couple “came and picked him up” and he began driving later, when the other man allegedly “asked him about a place to ‘ditch’ the vehicle,” after which they allegedly “wound up” in the area of the fire, according to the affidavit.
When the other man allegedly “started pouring gasoline on the vehicle,” Morrison claimed “he just walked away because he didn’t want any part of it” and returned to his storage locker, according to the affidavit.
A magisterial docket gives Morrison’s address only as New Oxford, while Wolfe’s criminal complaint lists the storage business’s address as Morrison’s.
The charges were one felony count each of reckless burning or exploding and receiving stolen property, according to the docket.
Authorities dispatched included Adams Regional Emergency Medical Services and the Dover Township, Hanover Area, Irishtown, Northeast Adams, and United fire companies, and the emergency call was complete at 8:01 .a.m., according to ACDES.
