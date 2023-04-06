A company that sells pet supplies held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an approximately 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Abbottstown.
The building planned at the northern end of Pleasant Street is also to include office space, said Todd Thornton, operations manager for Smyser Concern Inc.
The family-owned company includes Affordable Pet Supply, White Dog Bone, and K9 Granola Factory. For the latter, some baking operations are also planned in the building, he said.
The company competes online with industry giant Chewy by offering better customer service and distributes products to hundreds of independent pet stores, owner Chuck Smyser said.
“We want to be the guy that takes care of the little guys,” he said.
White Dog Bone retails goods at American Kennel Club dog shows, said Janie Smyser, company co-owner with her husband, Chuck.
The company hopes the new facility will spark growth from 31 full- and part-time employees to 50, she said. Things have come a long way since the business began in its Thomasville home, Janie said.
The approximately 40-foot-high building may be complete by October, with operations beginning as soon as November, Thornton said. Plans call for five truck bays.
The approximately $5-million project fulfills a dream of moving into a company-owned facility after outgrowing a series of leased spaces, Chuck said.
The new site adjoins the business’s current location, which the company will leave behind, he said.
The new facility is to be built on four acres within a 21-acre property purchased from the Hoffheins family, Chuck said.
Parts of the land were farmed by the Hoffheins and Diller families, according to Brian Hoffheins and his sister Karen, who were among some 50 people at the groundbreaking ceremony.
Also present were employees, numerous Smyser family members involved in the business, and all three Adams County commissioners, Randy Phiel, Jim Martin, and Marty Qually.
The Adams County Economic Alliance assisted with low-interest bridge financing in connection with M&T Bank, Qually said.
The alliance “is honored to partner with our friends at M&T Bank to provide low, fixed-rate financing for the construction of a permanent home for the Smyser Concern brand. The combined financing package was key to bringing this dream alive for Chuck and Janie. We’re privileged to be a part of their small business dream,” said Alliance Vice President Kaycee Kemper
The general contractor is Kinsley Construction Inc., Thornton said.
Abbottstown officials were “very cooperative” in changing zoning from agricultural to commercial, Thornton said. The land is within the borough, but stormwater regulations also involve neighboring Berwick Township, he said.
“We’re happy we could do our part to help them fulfill their dream,” Abbottstown Borough Manager David Bolton said.
“I think it’s going to be a win-win” for the company and community, he said.
“This is a really red-letter day” after 30 years in business, Janie said.
Chuck called it “one of the most exciting days of my life.”
He recounted how, at age 51, he tired of travel and other aspects of corporate life and remembered something he had written for his high school yearbook: “I want to start my own business.”
His last corporate stint was in the pet supply industry, which he said prepared him to find a niche in the $123-billion worldwide marketplace. That niche is a family-owned company that includes children and sons-in-law, he said.
It makes sense that the new site is in Abbottstown, because he grew up on a family dairy farm about six miles away, and gained early job experience at Hoke’s feed mill in Abbottstown and as a caddy at the nearby Hanover Country Club, Chuck said.
“I have a connection with this town” and “I’ve always loved it,” he said.
