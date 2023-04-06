Groundbreaking
Family members who operate Smyser Concern Inc. took part Wednesday in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new warehouse for pet products in Abbottstown. From left are Brandy Thornton, Todd Thornton, Amy Wineka, Chuck Smyser, Janie Smyser, Duane Hax, Libby Hax, Thad Smyser, and Lor Miller. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

A company that sells pet supplies held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for an approximately 50,000-square-foot warehouse in Abbottstown.

The building planned at the northern end of Pleasant Street is also to include office space, said Todd Thornton, operations manager for Smyser Concern Inc.

 

