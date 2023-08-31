To address concerns about bus parking in Gettysburg, local tourism professionals have offered to help the borough tweak a pilot program.
Borough council members Monday agreed to either let the program, which created parking spaces for oversized vehicles, expire in October, or potentially extend it with changes based on additional information.
A pilot program’s purpose is to be an opportunity for learning, council member Judith Butterfield said.
In July, the council approved the 90-day pilot program, under which some less-used on-street parking spaces were set aside for oversized vehicles.
Council members’ discussions at that time centered on a rise in the number of buses stopping in traffic to drop off passengers at downtown restaurants, which is legal but has prompted safety concerns among officials. The increase followed the closing of Pickett’s Buffet on Steinwehr Avenue, where bus parking was available. The American Battlefield Trust acquired the site.
During a council meeting earlier in August, borough Parking Manager Becka Fissel said the new spaces, each comprising three regular spaces and costing three times the usual rate, had been helpful in dealing with recreational vehicles.
Council member Chad-Alan Carr said he understood the point to have been addressing bus traffic.
Discussion resumed Monday during a council workshop meeting when tourism professionals rose from the audience to speak.
Managing buses efficiently “is literally what I do every day,” said Max Felty, owner of Gettysburg Tours, 778 Baltimore St.
Saying his business brings in thousands of people aboard buses annually, Felty offered to work with the borough to develop a “win-win” solution with “no negative effects.”
Similarly, Nancie Gudmestad, owner of the Shriver House Museum, 309 Baltimore St., said she has dealt with hundreds of buses annually for many years.
Saying she would be happy to “brainstorm” with borough officials about bus parking rules, Gudmestad cited numerous practical issues, such as what to do when bus drivers do not have the borough’s parking app on their phones, and how to advance a line of buses efficiently when the app requires payment based on each vehicle’s license plate.
Gudmestad has evolved an effective system that could be disrupted by new parking rules, potentially causing the museum to lose business, employee Marcia Wilson said.
Finding a solution is “not an easy task,” but it is necessary because bus tourism is rebounding from its pandemic slump, said Karl Pietrzak, president of the Destination Gettysburg countywide tourism promotion agency.
Also offering expertise, he said dealing with buses “is part of what we do every day” because “bus groups are a huge part of the tourism industry.”
Also during the earlier council meeting in August, people who reside in areas where buses park complained about noise and other bus-related issues.
