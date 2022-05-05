To avoid a property tax increase, a proposal to hire a school police officer will be deferred until next year, according to a consensus reached by Upper Adams School District Board members Tuesday.
Nothing was decided during the workshop session, but board President Tom Wilson went around the table, asking each member informally what approach he or she would prefer as a preliminary budget is being prepared for a vote on May 17. A vote on the final budget is expected June 21.
All members favored holding taxes steady, coupled with two budget additions. One would centralize student registration duties instead of spreading them among school buildings. The other would purchase a warranty on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. Estimated costs were $25,000 and $41,000, respectively. Costs for the proposed school resource officer (SRO) were estimated at $87,000.
Those costs are “extremely small” compared to overall district expenditures expected to be about $33.9 million, Wilson said.
Current budget calculations include use of about $520,000 from the district’s debt fund, about $60,000 from a fund set aside to assist with rising retirement costs, and up to $50,000 from the district’s unassigned fund balance, according to Wilson. The latter accumulates year-to-year like a savings account and would retain a projected ending balance of nearly $1.05 million, according to Wilson.
Board member Ron Ebbert urged caution, warning there can always be “rough seas ahead.”
Because the final budget cannot exceed the preliminary one, the board directed Business Manager Shelley Hobbs to prepare a preliminary budget featuring a 1.5-percent tax hike, though there is “no intention of doing that if the numbers stay the same,” Wilson said. The hike contained in the preliminary budget would leave “a cushion,” he said.
Administrators sounded one warning bell.
Results of recent testing indicate more students may qualify for special education services, Director of Student Services Anne Corwell said. The situation could require the hiring of another teacher because current classes are running at about 90 percent capacity, Corwell said.
Annual salary and benefits for such a teacher could total $100,000, Hobbs said.
How many more students will need special education services will not be known until around August, district Superintendent Wesley Doll said.
Since the figure cannot be known before the state’s deadline for adopting a budget, the matter will have to be dealt with if and when it arises rather than now, Wilson said.
Also not yet known are the results of ongoing contract negotiations with the teachers’ union.
An SRO may be needed because behaviors requiring police involvement have been increasing for several years, Doll said. Also increasing are state mandates requiring investigations, including when information is submitted through the state’s Safe2Say Something hotline, he said.
Audience members addressed the board about the proposed SRO.
Biglerville Police Chief Craig Hartley said his department could offer SRO services for about $80,400 for the first year through reduced equipment costs if a district-owned vehicle is used. State law gives SROs, who are sworn police officers with arrest powers, more powers and duties than armed school security guards who are not officers, he said. Hartley last month told the board retired Pennsylvania State Police Trooper James O’Shea was interested in serving as SRO full time when school is in session.
Also last month, retired Pennsylvania State Police trooper and Upper Adams parent Bob Gano told the board his local firm, G-Force Security Solutions, could provide armed security guards for some $23,000 less than the budget estimate.
Andrea Dolges, who identified herself as a trained counselor and district parent, said Tuesday an SRO would be better suited to building relationships with students that could be of value should any mental health concerns arise.
Joshua Fitting cited his military training in emergency planning and said SROs, unlike armed security guards who are not police officers, have a direct radio connection to emergency dispatchers, which would shave minutes off response times in case of emergency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.