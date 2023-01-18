The vice president of Rohrer Bus asked the Bermudian Springs School District Board last week to reconsider plans on awarding a four-year transportation contract to another bus company.
David Schrantz, a fourth-generation transportation provider, said Rohrer Bus has been working with Bermudian Springs School District (BSSD) for close to 30 years, but he received one week’s notice that the district was moving forward only with E&B Transportation.
BSSD currently splits about half of the transportation routes between Rohrer Bus and E&B Transportation, Schrantz said.
“We’ve prided ourselves on running a very good operation over the years,” Schrantz said at the Jan. 10 meeting. “We hate to lose business. We hate to walk away from a community we have invested in, and we think we have done a nice job over the years with some hiccups we would like the opportunity to remedy.”
Schrantz said Tuesday he didn’t “want to pretend everything has been sunshine and rainbows,” noting the industry continues to struggle attracting “good people to drive school buses and vans.”
“We’ve had challenges. It hasn’t been ideal,” Schrantz admitted. “I’d love to say we didn’t have driver shortages. There’s also quite of bit of training and credentials that goes into it.”
It is about a $600,000 contract they will lose next year at BSSD, he said.
E&B Transportation “will double their revenue by taking on our routes” at Bermudian, he said.
Schrantz said he met with administration and attempted to meet with the school board after finding out about the contract switch.
“We have worked for the bare minimum we could work for with the state formula,” Schrantz said. “We worked hard on the activity trips. We deeply discounted those over the years to make sure the costs were in line for the district.”
The staffing challenges faced by Rohrer Bus also stemmed from keeping the finances in line with the district, according to Schrantz.
“To pin that all on us, it’s a little unfair,” Schrantz said.
In a 7-1 vote, the school board approved a four-year contract at the Jan. 10 meeting with E&B Transportation of York Springs “for regular school bus service including transportation for athletic/band and field trips beginning July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2027,” covering all bus runs for the entire district.
School board member Matthew Nelson abstained from the vote, and board President Michael Wool was absent from the meeting.
“I think as a school board we were a little bit negligent on this particular item,” Nelson said. “I don’t think we asked enough questions and probed enough early on.”
Nelson, who no longer felt he should “stay silent anymore,” said the school board talks about saving money, nickeling and diming “a lot of tiny line items.”
“Then we have a major line item like our school bus contract, and I don’t think we did enough,” Nelson said. “I’m not trying to point fingers. I guess I am. I am pointing fingers at all of us.”
School board members Douglas Knight and Jennifer Goldhahn said they did not agree with Nelson’s viewpoint.
“The administration kept us up to date regularly on the discussions,” Knight said, noting he believes the board was given “adequate information” throughout the entire process.
The administration has been “very forthcoming with any kind of questions we had,” according to Goldhahn.
District Business Manager Justin Peart “puts a lot of work into the budget, and I know he has the district’s best interest in mind,” according to Goldhahn.
After the discussion, Nelson ultimately decided to abstain from the vote.
The 2023-24 contract with E&B Transportation is $1.2 million, which includes daily runs for arrival and dismissal and is a 4 percent increase in the budget amount from this year, Peart said.
Peart claimed he could not provide a comparison to the contract this year, saying “the amount per contractor for this year fluctuates so that is why it is impossible to give you a figure.”
Peart also noted it’s “too early to determine the actual amounts” for this school year.
When asked multiple times via email why Bermudian chose to solely go with E&B Transportation, Peart responded with “there were multiple factors that played into the decision.”
When asked to elaborate on the “multiple factors,” Peart responded with, “The transportation services provided by E&B best align with the needs of the district as we move into a new contract period.”
Peart did not provide any further details or information about specific needs and how one provider could best fulfill them in comparison to the other.
Rohrer Bus, headquartered in Duncannon, plans to continue this year’s contract with Bermudian according to Schrantz.
“They can ultimately do what they want and provide very little justification for why they do it,” Schrantz said. “It hurts to be on the wrong side of it. We’ll still be doing what we do tomorrow. It’ll take a little different shape.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.