New Oxford High School science teacher Kara Olewiler remembers when the Class of 2023, now ready to begin the next stage of their lives, entered middle school as “seventh grade babies.”
The senior class chose Olewiler, the advisor for the Class of 2023, to speak at NOHS’s 111th Annual Commencement Program at Colonial Stadium Thursday evening.
“From shy and awkward young teens to confident, incredible, resilient and determined young adults, I have watched you navigate many firsts: the first homecoming and prom, your first love, first significant loss and failure, your first drive, your first starring role in the musical or solo, even your first lottery ticket,” Olewiler said. “I have learned your spirit is persistent; you can accomplish anything you set your mind to.”
National Honor Society (NHS) member and speaker Sydney Christner compared the senior class with the mosaic in the front lobby of Conewago Valley Intermediate School (CVIS).
“Like the pieces within the mosaic, each of you is an essential part of a larger image,” Christner said. “From the moment you entered the Class of 2023, 13 years ago, to this moment now when you are about to say farewell, you have always been a part of something bigger than you may realize, something that would not be the same without each and every one of you and all you have to offer.”
Similar to the five images in the mosaic at CVIS, Christner said each graduate is composed of their own various tiles.
“All of the decisions you make, passions you cherish, and characteristics you exhibit help to make up the individual mosaic of yourself,” she said.
Christner closed her speech with a reminder to the graduates that they do not need to be artists to create a “fascinating mosaic” of their lives.
Class Historian and NHS member Raiden Shomo reminisced about the carefree days of childhood when his only worries were shoelaces coming untied or scraping a knee on the sidewalk. He recalled that each school day was ordinary to him and did not seem special.
“You may think that the tile floors and fluorescent lighting is nothing to marvel over, but something about sharing this experience makes these ordinary hallways seems special,” Shomo said.
Shomo implored his fellow students to remember their days because the memories would keep them company for years to come.
The Class of 2023 has had quite an impact on NOHS and the greater community, according to school officials. School spirit is on the rise because of the leadership of the student council and varsity club. The student council is working with the chamber of commerce to enhance the signs that welcome everyone to the New Oxford Community on both the east and west sides of the town, they said.
During the commencement remarks Superintendent Dr. Sharon Perry wished the best for all the students.
“We are extraordinarily proud of you, and can’t wait for you to come home and share your success and achievements with us,” she said.
Ed Groft, president of the Conewago Valley School District Board of Directors, pronounced the graduation of the class. The new graduates threw their caps into the air with excitement.
“You’re dismissed,” Groft said.
The Class of 2023 walked off the field to their class song, “Nights” by Avicii, ready to start a new chapter in their lives.
