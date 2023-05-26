New Oxford High School science teacher Kara Olewiler remembers when the Class of 2023, now ready to begin the next stage of their lives, entered middle school as “seventh grade babies.”

The senior class chose Olewiler, the advisor for the Class of 2023, to speak at NOHS’s 111th Annual Commencement Program at Colonial Stadium Thursday evening.

Readers may contact Liz Caples at clerk@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.