Adams County government officials are working to comply with Adams Electric Cooperative’s regulations for the county’s human services building to become a source of solar-generated electricity, officials said.
County officials learned this past summer the purchase power agreement (PPA) with Kenyon Energy and OnSwitch Inc., “was no longer possible” during “the interconnection process with Adams Electric,” according to information received by County Administrator Steve Nevada.
Adams Electric Cooperative Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Steve Rasmussen said Adams Electric does support renewable energy efforts, “including the county’s solar project.”
“Part of our current interconnection process and procedure is that the member must either: (a) own the generation equipment and own the energy produced from it, or (b) lease the generation equipment and own the energy produced from it,” Rasmussen said. “As a not-for-profit, member-owned electric distribution cooperative, this is in the best interests of our membership and the distribution system that exists to serve our members.”
In May, commissioners signed a letter of intent with Adams County Solar LLC, a special purpose entity incorporated in Delaware by Kenyon Energy LLC and OnSwitch Inc., created to manage the solar array to sit atop the roof of 525 Boyds School Road property in Cumberland Township.
Following a $24,000 installation fee, the county was set to purchase energy for 9.25 cents per kWh, with a 2 percent annual escalator, for 25 years, according to the PPA.
Two issues have affected the county’s PPA with Kenyon and OnSwitch, according to county officials.
Adams Electric noted the increase in energy rates “in the near future and that net-metering credits,” which are “credits that Adams Electric gives the county for excess solar energy generated,” “were either going to be diminished or become non-existent in the next couple of years,” county officials said.
Due to Kenyon partially relying on net-metering credits to provide lower energy rates, these changes impacted the county’s “pricing calculus” of their PPA with the solar company, county officials said.
Another issue the county has faced is how Adams Electric, “unlike electric companies regulated by the” Public Utility Commission, will not authorize a PPA within its jurisdiction “because the county would not technically ‘own’ the energy being produced by the panels, Kenyon would,” according to county officials.
“Adams Electric prefers that all of its members own any energy produced by alternative energy sources,” according to county officials.
County officials also pointed out that “electric cooperative corporations are exempt from the jurisdiction of the Public Utility Commission and have the special power to issue regulations as they see fit on behalf of their membership and in furtherance of its purpose.”
Through a PPA structure, the panels and energy are owned by the solar company, while the county would have agreed “to purchase that energy at a certain rate,” according to county officials.
PPA structures have been viewed as “very popular” throughout the U.S. since there are not any upfront costs and maintenance fees, county officials said.
“Very similar to a lease arrangement,” the county would not have owned the produced energy through a PPA, the solar company would have, according to officials.
Owning the energy allows solar companies to obtain federal tax credits, known as the Solar Investment Tax Credit, and then offer lower energy rates to customers, county officials said.
The board of commissioners previously approved a PPA proposal following public bidding, but they did not enter into a formal contract, county officials said.
County officials said they believe “modifications can be easily made to meet the needs” of the county and Adams Electric.
“As the county understands the regulations, it only needs to own the actual energy being produced, whether the panels are leased or owned. So, a lease would be an option so long as the lease stated that the county owned title to any energy produced from the panels,” according to county officials.
Going forward, the county is in discussions with its solar partners “to determine the best legal structure,” whether that’s owning or leasing, officials said.
While it is “generally cheaper long-term to own solar panels to lease them,” county officials pointed to “higher upfront costs, maintenance costs, decommissioning costs,” and more.
“Inflation and supply chain issues have likely made solar panels more expensive to own at this time,” county officials said. “So, it is difficult to determine whether leasing or owning is more financially advantageous.”
The county is also looking into potential funding opportunities for the project.
A state grant program for county alternative energy projects is believed to reopen this year, which is “the silver lining to the delay of the solar project,” according to officials.
The human services building also had a reroofing component to the project.
Commissioners previously awarded the approximately $1.6 million structural reinforcement and reroofing contract to D.A. Nolt Inc., at the July 28, 2021, meeting. One year later, commissioners approved a $265,000 change order to expand the project’s scope and incorporate additional reinforcing and curb infills to the southern portion of the roof, raising the total cost of the proposal to $1.8 million.
County officials indicated there is still some welding work to be completed with the roof estimated to be finished in February.
