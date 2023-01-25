Adams County government officials are working to comply with Adams Electric Cooperative’s regulations for the county’s human services building to become a source of solar-generated electricity, officials said.

County officials learned this past summer the purchase power agreement (PPA) with Kenyon Energy and OnSwitch Inc., “was no longer possible” during “the interconnection process with Adams Electric,” according to information received by County Administrator Steve Nevada.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.