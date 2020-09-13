Gettysburg Area Dollars for Scholars Board of Directors recently met recently to kickoff the 2020-21 school year by welcoming new board members, Joan Adams, McKenzie Beecher-McCleary, George Bennett, Sandy Moyer, Jill Sellers and Laura Shafer.
This year’s officers include Steve Heidecker, president; Laura Geesaman, vice president; Lisa Burt, secretary and Sandy Moyer, treasurer.
