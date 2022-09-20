A local chaplain was recently named County Correctional Chaplain of the Year by the Pennsylvania Prison Chaplains Association (PPCA).

Chaplain Angel Perez has served as the director of Christian Ministry for the Adams Christian Prison Ministries at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) since 2019.

Readers may contact Vanessa Sanders at vsanders@gettysburgtimes.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.