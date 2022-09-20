A local chaplain was recently named County Correctional Chaplain of the Year by the Pennsylvania Prison Chaplains Association (PPCA).
Chaplain Angel Perez has served as the director of Christian Ministry for the Adams Christian Prison Ministries at the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex (ACACC) since 2019.
“First and foremost, it is humbling to receive this honor and recognition,” Perez said.
The PPCA held its 2022 conference Sept. 6-8 with a banquet on Sept. 7, where Perez was recognized for his work.
In his role at ACACC, Perez said he never investigates why inmates are brought into the prison or even sees their records.
“I don’t want any biases. I want to see them for who they are. I want to treat them with dignity and respect and treat them as human beings,” Perez said. “I want to help people feel as they are still human, know they are still appreciated, and they are not forgotten.”
Perez’s work in correctional chaplaincy extends “beyond his duties to those incarcerated,” ACACC Warden Katy Hileman said.
“He has forged ahead, throughout a global pandemic, to create a mentorship program and other opportunities focused on preparing inmates for release and supporting those returning citizens after their release,” Hileman said. “He routinely coordinates with local resources, community agencies, and the community at large to procure resources that aid the inmate population, both during their incarceration and after their release.”
Perez has served in chaplaincy for the military for the past 15 years, 10 years active and most recently, five years in the United States Army Reserves, he said.
“His military service helps him to understand the needs of staff and his experience as a religious leader allows him to seamlessly meld spirituality with the unique operational challenges and environment that the world of corrections entails,” Hileman said.
Throughout his career, Perez has noticed the similarities and differences with military and correctional chaplaincy.
One of the big differences he has seen is how families are impacted in “a heavy way,” especially when inmates are responsible for the primary income of their households, he said.
“There is a ripple effect,” Perez said. “Our ministry has to be dual focused internally and externally. There is a great need of encouragement and to give them hope.”
Perez looks at his job through “three lines of effort,” with the first focused on providing spiritual support to inmates, whether that is through a pastoral visit, one-on-one sessions, sharing religious materials, or coordinating clergy visits.
Additionally, Perez provides religious and resiliency support to the staff at the facility, by speaking with staff, providing monthly goodie bags to show they are thinking of them, and more, he said.
The third “line of effort” entails having a connection with the community through churches, treatment organizations, and many other resources to assist inmates who are released from prison, he said.
“If they are released, there is this bridge being connected, and they can go back in the community to find help,” Perez said, adding that he tries to assist with any resources they need.
Aaron Reitz, president of the PPCA, said the organization annually recognizes one chaplain each from a county facility and a state facility.
PPCA is “a network of institutional chaplains that was created to provide those chaplains with the resources needed to do their best work and the network needed to find the support they might need,” according to the organization’s website.
“We are in the business of helping people who have all kinds of struggles,” said Reitz, a chaplaincy program director at State Correctional Institution-Rockview.
The organization helps individuals find their purpose through their faith, according to Reitz.
“We are the ear of compassion in a place that does not have a lot of that,” Reitz added.
A committee through PPCA selects awardees based on nominations submitted by their administration, according to Reitz, who noted they must be a member of the association and attend the annual conference as well.
Reitz pointed out that Perez was “a great candidate” with “an awesome personality.”
“He probably had more administrators come to the banquet than anyone I have ever seen,” Reitz said. “That was really nice to see.”
