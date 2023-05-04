The Pulitzer Prize and Tony award winning “Angels in America” by Tony Kushner is set to stage in two parts at Gettysburg Community Theatre (GCT) the coming two weekends.
“Angels in America” is a two-part epic play, according to Chad-Alan Carr, GCT founding executive and artistic director.
Part One: Millennium Approaches, will perform Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m., with Part Two: Perestroika performing Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, May 14 at 2 p.m., he said.
“Both plays are stand alone, but seeing both parts is exhilarating,” said Carr.
One of the great plays of the 20th century, this two-play blockbuster explores topics of sexuality, race, inequality, and the future of America through the lens of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s, according to Carr’s release.
In the first part of Kushner’s epic, a gay man is abandoned by his lover when he contracts the AIDS virus, and a closeted Mormon lawyer’s marriage to his pill-popping wife stalls. Other characters include the infamous McCarthy-ite lawyer Roy Cohn, the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg, a nurse, and a messenger from Heaven.
In the second part of Kushner’s tale of AIDS, sexuality, and religion in 1980s, the plague of the illness worsens, relationships fall apart as new relationships form, and unexpected friendships take form to find hope and a great work that must begin.
“It is hard to believe that ‘Angels in America’ is set in the 80s and premiered in the early 90s, when it is still so very relevant to today’s problems with catastrophe within marginalized communities, politics, deadly viruses, and religion,” said Carr. “It is hope and kindness, however, that must prevail. That is the work we as humanity must focus on. As the Angel says in the play ‘the great work begins.’”
Directed by Karen Land, this production contains very mature language and content, as well as staged violence, and strobe lights, warned Carr. This production is not recommended for young audiences.
The cast includes Kaitlin Ball, Debbie Williams, Chad-Alan Carr, D. Scott Hartwig, Buff Wills, Greg Trax, Ellen McIntosh Burke, Joshua Naderi, Andrew Metcalf and Cory Metcalf from Gettysburg; Sara Bollinger, Megan Rikas and Joshua Rikas from Hanover; Allisa Baker from Fairfield; Erin DiNello from Westminster; Timothy Vinson from Waynesboro; and Travis Houtz from Shippensburg, with Vanessa Rice and Roger Dalrymple as stage managers.
Land is a theater educator, director and teacher specializing in improvisational acting. She received a B.A. in theater arts, and an M.D.S. from Johns Hopkins University. After completing internships at The Paper Mill Playhouse in New Jersey, and The New York Theatre Workshop in N.Y.C., Land focused on an academic teaching career. She taught at Gettysburg College for 10 years, and at Carroll Community College for 12. She founded the Gettysburg College Improv Troupe (Shots in the Dark) and the Musical Theatre Club (Gburg SMuT).
In the last five years, Land has been devoting time to teaching children, teens, and adults the art form of improvisational acting. She has directed award-winning productions at The Vagabond Theatre, Fells Point Corner Theatre, Baltimore Artscape and more. Land offers master classes in “ZenProv,” where improv and spiritual philosophies collide. In addition to teaching private acting, musical theater and improv lessons to all ages, Land has directed many shows at Gettysburg Community Theatre. She is the director of the GCT Improv Troupe, and is a consultant for new playwrights, taking their works from page to stage.
Gettysburg Community Theatre, the nonprofit 501c3 organization located within the first block of Lincoln Square at 49 York St., is now in it’s 15th season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with local talent in 12 productions a year plus classes, improv shows, musical cabarets, and other special events.
The Racehorse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theater just off North Stratton Street for paid parking available 24 hours, but there are many street meters close to GCT along York, Stratton and Middle streets which stop collection at 8 p.m.
Tickets are now on sale at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org, or by calling 717-334-2692.
