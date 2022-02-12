After receiving numerous comments from the public, the Freedom Township supervisors may change campground regulations.
During a regular meeting Wednesday, the supervisors directed their attorney to draft a proposed amendment to the zoning ordinance, Township Manager and Zoning Officer Zach Gulden said.
The amendment would remove campgrounds from the Rural Conservation zoning district and instead allow them in the Mixed Use and Commercial district, Gulden said Friday. Currently and in the proposed amendment, campgrounds are conditional uses, meaning they are permitted only if they met specific conditions defined in the ordinance, he said.
A public hearing is planned at 6 p.m. March 16, followed by a special meeting during which the supervisors could vote to enact the amendment, Gulden said. Township and Adams County planning officials are to review the amendment, he said.
Many members of the public commented during a planning commission meeting and by phone or email after an “upscale recreational vehicle park” including up to 271 spaces was proposed at 2047 Pumping Station Road, Gulden said. The township “didn’t receive one” positive comment, he said.
The proposed amendment is not directly related to that proposal, but applies to the entire zoning district and is a response to issues raised by the public, Gulden said.
The property’s owner, the Alan D. Trider Revocable Trust, withdrew the proposal after township and county officials issued letters containing unfavorable recommendations.
In other business, the supervisors raised township planning commission members’ salaries from $25 to $35 per meeting, Gulden said. The commission’s next meeting is set for 7 p.m. March 2.
Also, the supervisors voted 3-0 to enact systematic updates and clarifications that extend throughout the township’s ordinances. The supervisors initiated the “recodification” process Aug. 12, 2020. The General Code firm received $12,337 for the work, Gulden said. It is not unusual for municipalities to undertake recodification from time to time.
