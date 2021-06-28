The Adams County Coroner’s Office is seeking a deceased woman’s family.
Karen L. Miller, 79, resided at Seton Village Apartments in Emmitsburg, Md. before moving to the Gardens of Gettysburg, according to a news release.
Anyone with information can contact Coroner Pat Felix’s office at 717-337-0962.
