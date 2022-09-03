Since forming in 2009, the Adams County Council of Governments (ACCOG) has nearly full representation from 33 of 34 municipalities, said ACCOG President David W. Bolton.
Thirteen years ago, the organization started with 23 participating municipalities, according to the Gettysburg Times archives.
Berwick Township is the only municipality in the county that is not participating in ACCOG at this time, Bolton said.
The membership extends beyond municipalities and includes Adams County government and the six public school districts, according to Bolton, who serves as the borough manager for Abbottstown and North York.
ACCOG was created “to provide a forum by which governmental entities of Adams County may meet to discuss issues of mutual interest, and to coordinate joint activities between members on an as-needed, voluntary basis,” according to the organization’s website.
The organization comes together “to network and coordinate efforts to move projects forward,” Bolton said. “It’s a cooperative effort and completely voluntary.”
Bolton took on the role of president in January. Other members of the ACCOG executive committee include Vice President Terry Scholle, Mount Joy Township supervisor vice chair; Treasurer Patricia Smith, Fairfield Borough council president; and Secretary Danielle Helwig, township secretary and treasurer at Butler Township.
After the pandemic, Bolton said he saw “a large turnover in leadership” across municipalities in the county.
“A lot are fresh blood coming in,” Bolton added. “We want to make sure they understand the different facets of municipal government.”
The best part of the organization is how they have created a network to share their experiences, or to learn from an issue another municipality may have gone through or resolved, he said.
Additionally, Bolton said he has enjoyed hearing county updates and took note of how all three Adams County commissioners make an effort to attend the monthly meetings.
“Knowing they at least respect that the municipalities are meeting and all three come almost all the time is a true testament to their legacies here as Adams County leaders,” Bolton said.
Along with the formation of the organization came the ability to take issues to the committee level to make a difference.
Some of the committees included legislative, nominating, bylaws, emergency services, and finance.
Bolton, who served on the board of directors for the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs (PSAB) for 10 years before recently resigning, noted how 12 resolutions that came from Adams County were passed in May by PSAB.
Adams County has been known for its legislative passion, said Bolton.
At the Aug. 25 meeting, Bolton said he received comments questioning the purpose of ACCOG.
“This organization is about people,” Bolton said. “We need to understand our motivations for being here and finding our commonalities.”
ACCOG meets the fourth Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m. at the Adams County Department of Emergency Services, 230 Greenamyer Lane.
