Three new buildings and relocation of a bus facility are being proposed for the vacant Gettysburg Station property in downtown Gettysburg.
A seven-story building would be the centerpiece of the proposal submitted by developer Timothy Harrison, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said Monday.
The larger building would stand in the center of the 2.4-acre site and three-story buildings would front on Carlisle and Stratton streets, she said during the borough council’s regular meeting.
The Gettysburg Transit Center on Carlisle would be demolished and replaced by a smaller structure on Stratton, Marshall said.
The proposal includes approximately 185 residential units, 7,000 square feet each of restaurant and retail space, some subterranean parking, and continuation of the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle-pedestrian trail through the site, she said.
Discussion of the proposal is planned during the borough planning commission’s meeting at 7 p.m. June 20, in the borough hall, 59 E. High St., Marshall said.
The borough zoning hearing board is to conduct a hearing June 28 at 7 p.m. Topics are to include whether to permit the entire large building to be set back 30 feet from the property line. The ordinance requires only five feet, but mandates that upper stories be set back 30 feet from the ground floor, Marshall said.
The matter is to be presented to the borough Historic Architectural Review Board in July, she said.
Harrison appears “extraordinarily respectful to the borough’s wishes” and has “peppered the project” with infrastructure improvements, council Vice President Matt Moon said.
“There will be a significant amount of open space,” council President Wesley Heyser said.
Harrison, a developer from Staten Island, N.Y., purchased the site for $1 million in July 2021 from the Adams County Industrial Development Authority (ACIDA).
The property is between Carlisle and Stratton streets just north of the borough’s Racehorse Alley parking garage.
The project has been through several iterations since initial redevelopment efforts began in 2001.
In 2006, the borough created the Gettysburg Economic Development Corporation to pursue opportunities for what was then known as the Regional Economic Development District Initiative (REDDI) project. The corporation was unable to sell the property to a developer and failed to pay off its loans, resulting in foreclosure.
ACIDA purchased the property from ACNB Bank April 30, 2013, for $1.3 million and began the permitting process to seek necessary approvals from state and local government for the demolition of existing buildings and site readiness.
Harrison offered $1 million for the land in 2018. ACIDA later granted deadline extensions for the offer.
In December 2018, a divided Gettysburg Borough Council gave final passage to a measure allowing structures up to 72 feet high, plus 12 more feet for rooftop “mechanicals” like ventilation units. The limit had been 45 feet.
Months of controversy preceded the decision, including a great deal of input from the public. Discussions centered on the desire for economic development to bolster the property tax base and concern about taller buildings’ impacts on the borough’s historic appearance.
The borough also made changes in parking and other rules to help make the site more attractive to developers.
In 2018, the borough, the County of Adams and Gettysburg Area School District passed property tax breaks for the site.
