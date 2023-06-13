Gettysburg Station site
The site of the Gettysburg Station project is seen from the top deck of Gettysburg’s Racehorse Alley Parking Garage. (Times File Photo)

 Alex J. Hayes/Gettysburg Times

Three new buildings and relocation of a bus facility are being proposed for the vacant Gettysburg Station property in downtown Gettysburg.

A seven-story building would be the centerpiece of the proposal submitted by developer Timothy Harrison, borough Director of Planning, Zoning, and Code Enforcement Carly Marshall said Monday.

 

