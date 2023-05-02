After decades in the furniture business, David and Brenda McCleaf will soon have a chance to sit down and relax.
Saturday will be the last day of business for McCleaf’s Furniture at 7051 Old Harrisburg Road near York Springs.
David’s father, William “Jim” McCleaf, started McCleaf’s Furniture in 1969 and operated it for several years before closing the business. David worked with his dad at the business, which was located on Pa. Route 234.
In 1988, David and Brenda bought the current site, which was for many years Ditzler’s Furniture, which began in 1953, David said.
McCleaf’s handled more than furniture at various times, including appliances, televisions, and floor coverings, David said.
There have been “an awful lot of changes” in the furniture business since David got his start working with his father, he said.
Foremost among them is the movement of most furniture and mattress manufacturing from the United States to overseas locations, David said.
At the same time, price has replaced quality as the main concern for many customers, he said. As a result, many fine touches of furniture building, such as staining and varnishing the insides of drawers, have all but disappeared, David said.
Tastes have also changed over the years, Brenda said.
“Our area used to be very country, and now it’s not as much,” she said.
“We used to see plaids and florals all the time. Now it’s solid” and more modern styling, Brenda said.
Some types of furniture seem to have fallen out of favor almost entirely, David said.
“It’s hard to give away a curio” cabinet because people “don’t have collections like the older generation,” he said.
“We’re going to miss a lot, but I don’t think we’ll miss all the hours” and working evenings and weekends, David said.
“We’re going to miss the people,” especially families who have been customers for as many as four generations, he said.
“We just built a good relationship with so many people we’ll definitely miss,” Brenda said.
The store has generally employed three or four full-time workers, David said.
David’s many roles in the business included deliveries, setups, flooring installation and more.
Brenda ran office operations including handling orders and keeping the books.
“She did a lot of the selling when I was out on deliveries,” David said. “There’s hardly a road we haven’t been on.”
Often, while on the road with Brenda, David will point and say “we’ve been in that house,” she said.
The couple met while students at Biglerville High School. When not working for his father, David worked on the fruit farm of Brenda’s father, Ronald “Chub” Rice.
The McCleafs have three sons, Corey and Craig, who run Cherry Hill Orchard and Farm Market in Lancaster and Brad, who works for Cintas, which provides uniforms and other services to businesses. All three also worked in the family business.
The couple attempted to sell the business but had no luck. Instead, they sold the property to the local JVI Group construction company, which is planning offices at the site, David said.
A clearance sale left the showroom largely empty last week.
The couple bought a residence in the Biglerville area where they hope to fix up an old barn, David said.
As befits furniture experts, Brenda and David have favorite chairs at home. Long hours have often prevented the couple from using them, but “we will soon,” Brenda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.