There are no current proposals to build a utility-scale solar energy facility in Reading Township, but officials want to be ready just in case.
With no regulations in place for such projects, “we’re sitting ducks right now,” township Supervisor Jason Phillips warned during Tuesday’s regular meeting, which drew about 30 people.
“We’re putting roadblocks up,” Supervisor Wes Thomason said.
State law requires zoning regulations to provide feasible locations for every legal land use, said the supervisors’ attorney, Susan Smith.
Otherwise, a municipality’s zoning ordinance can be deemed “exclusionary,” allowing a petitioner to build wherever they like subject only to general rules that affect all zoning districts, she said.
“We’re being proactive rather than reactive,” Supervisor Chair Kevin Holtzinger said.
Last month, at Smith’s recommendation, the supervisors authorized her to begin preparing an ordinance amendment addressing utility-scale solar facilities. Smaller solar-panel arrays, such as those placed atop a house, are not included.
After Smith presented the draft, with many details left blank for supervisors to determine through future discussions, audience members made it clear they want rules to protect farmland as much as possible.
Supervisors want to do just that, Phillips said, but Thomason warned that the township cannot prevent a landowner from accepting a high-dollar lease offer if one is made that complies with regulations. Some landowners in the township have received solicitations regarding potential solar leases, Smith said.
Supervisors voted to ask Adams County officials to provide a map showing where building would be impossible due to factors such as wetlands, excessive slope, and the like.
The township is “a long way from adopting an ordinance,” Smith said. The process requires the supervisors to conduct discussions in public and convene a formal public hearing to listen to residents’ concerns and suggestions, she said. Phillips pledged to post the draft on the township’s website.
Determinations supervisors will need to make include not only where to allow solar facilities but also whether they will be allowed in various zoning districts “by right,” with conditions, or by special exception. The first requires no special actions, the second requires supervisors’ approval, the third requires approval by the township zoning hearing board.
Supervisors will need to develop regulations relating to things such as glare, setbacks from property lines and roads, height of facilities, fencing, and plantings to provide visual screening, Smith said.
Requirements should include submission of a site plan, development of a plan and bonding to assure proper decommissioning of a facility at the end of its lifespan, standards for maintenance and repair, creation of a response plan in conjunction with local emergency personnel, and testing at the applications expense to determine baseline conditions in adjoining wells, Smith said.
Existing stormwater management rules make it clear that a development cannot increase runoff above volumes or rates as they existed prior to the project, Smith said.
Wind-power plants are unlikely to be proposed locally because climatic conditions are not optimal, and the township lacks legal authority to limit source nations of project components or ownership, Smith said.
