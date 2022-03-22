Chili lovers feasted on 14 different styles of chili, ranging from extra spicy and meaty to ones featuring chicken or pulled pork, at the Gettysburg VFW Post 15 Auxiliary’s first official Chili Cook Off Saturday.
Attendees tasted each recipe, which were tagged with numbers to keep the cooks’ names secret, then voted for their favorites. When all was tallied, Kierstin Rosensteel walked away with first place and Cindy Bollinger captured the runner-up spot.
Linda Sheffield, president of the auxiliary, said the group planned the cook off this year after COVID restrictions canceled the previous two years’ events. Originally held by the VFW’s former cook, Sam Drybread, the group stepped in to continue the tradition after the cook left.
Allison Tomassini of Gettysburg came to the event for “chili and friends.” She liked her chilis “not too spicy” with an even mix of meat and vegetables. She planned on trying all 14 entries. “We brought empty stomachs,” she said.
Many VFW members attended the event, some with entries of their own, others to support the cause. Michael Gilday entered his Cincinnati-style chili, a recipe he found years ago that he makes “a little meatier.” He eats it at home with spaghetti in the traditional Cincinnati way, although he couldn’t offer any on Saturday.
“We love the VFW,” said Stan Clark, director of Veterans Affairs for Adams County and a longtime VFW member. When asked which chili was his favorite, he patted his stomach. “I like them all. I’m not real particular.”
The money raised from the event will support the auxiliary’s veteran and community initiatives. Drybread donated the proceeds from her events in years past to the Adams County Children’s Advocacy Center. Sheffield said the auxiliary will donate a portion of this year’s proceeds to the organization in honor of Drybread.
The event saw “a pretty darn good turnout,” according to first-year auxiliary member Paula Wilson. She and her husband recently moved from Milbrook, N.Y. Wilson joined the auxiliary because her husband is a 20-year veteran of the military.
“If you’re part of an organization, you need to show support,” she said.
With the success of this year’s event, the auxiliary hopes to hold more chili cook offs in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.