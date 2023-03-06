Racehorse Alley west of North Washington Street may become one-way.

Gettysburg Borough Council recently discussed options for ending two-way traffic in conjunction with grant-funded proposals to improve safety, make the narrow alley safer and more attractive to bicycles and pedestrians, and improve drainage.

 

