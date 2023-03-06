Racehorse Alley west of North Washington Street may become one-way.
Gettysburg Borough Council recently discussed options for ending two-way traffic in conjunction with grant-funded proposals to improve safety, make the narrow alley safer and more attractive to bicycles and pedestrians, and improve drainage.
Borough engineer Chad Clabaugh outlined four one-way scenarios for the busy alley: eastbound, westbound, and two possibilities involving North Franklin Street.
One of the latter is the “Franklin funnel.” Traffic coming from both Washington and Buford Avenue (U.S. Route 30) would be directed to Franklin, from which drivers would have no choice but to proceed one block south to Chambersburg Street. The latter becomes Buford a few blocks to the west.
The other idea is the “Franklin centrifuge.” Traffic would be directed west from Franklin to Buford and east to Washington.
The council made no decision. President Wesley Heyser said the discussion was “the first bite of many.”
Clabaugh said a decision is needed in the next four to six months so design work can be completed, making the project can be “shovel-ready” by the end of 2023 as required by grants.
The alley is as narrow as 12 feet in places, routinely forcing vehicles, bicyclists, and pedestrians to veer onto private property in order to pass one another, Clabaugh said.
He said he planned to communicate with some property owners on the alley’s north side about whether possibilities exist to obtain more right-of-way.
The owners include Creekside Condominiums, Gettysburg College, and SPG Capital, he said. The latter’s property adjoins one of the alley’s narrowest spots just west of Franklin.
The eastbound option would match the alley’s one-way flow east of Washington, and would allow Creekside Condominiums dwellers to continue to turn into their residence form Buford, Clabaugh said.
To accomplish the same thing, the westbound option would require a brief stretch of two-way traffic between Buford and the condominiums, he said. That option could lead to confused non-residents having to turn around in the lot after seeing signs prohibiting further eastbound travel in the alley, Clabaugh said.
The funnel would be better than the centrifuge, Clabaugh said. Compared to busy Washington, less-used Franklin is a better place for traffic to stack while waiting for a green light onto Chambersburg, he said.
In addition, Gettysburg College vehicles would still be able to turn from Washington to reach the college’s warehouse at the alley and Franklin, and Creekside residents could still turn in from Buford, Clabaugh said.
“The funnel makes the most sense” because it would reduce through-traffic, which is key to improving safety for bicyclists and pedestrians, council Vice President Matt Moon said.
A traffic study indicates none of the options would require timing changes for signals on Chambersburg, Clabaugh said.
The study indicates most traffic leaves and enters the alley via Washington and that there is a “significant amount of pedestrian-bicycle activity,” he said.
One possibility could greatly hamper planning, Clabaugh said. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) could order the inclusion of “counter-flow” lanes for bicycles traveling the opposite direction of motor vehicles, he said.
However, Clabaugh expressed confidence the project would meet PennDOT safety criteria needed to avoid counter-flow lanes, and that bicyclists would be able to ignore one-way rules without having to stick to a marked lane.
Concepts for the alley include decorative lighting, decorative paving potentially of a type that allows rainwater to seep through, greenery including trees and rain gardens, and stormwater infrastructure improvements.
Also, the sidewalk would be widened on the west side of Washington north of the alley, where it is now too narrow to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act. To make the widening possible, five parking spaces would be removed from Washington and replaced by four in the alley.
Funding would be via a wide variety of grants from the state and federal governments and other sources, as well as borough funds.
The project would be the latest phase of the Gettysburg Inner Loop bicycle and pedestrian trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.