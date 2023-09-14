“A felony offense of causing or risking a catastrophe” is under investigation in Gettysburg, according to borough police.
Someone “placed a large mortar tube upon the front porch of a Gettysburg College fraternity and ignited multiple aerial fireworks. These fireworks ignited and burned a flag mounted upon the face of the building,” according to a post on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page.
The incident occurred about 9:56 p.m. Monday, according to the post, which also included a video in which a person can be seen placing something near the porch before running toward a vehicle that quickly leaves the scene. Moments later, the fireworks erupt.
Police are seeking information that could identify the occupants of the white Volkswagen sedan, which was seen headed south on Carlisle Street, according to the Facebook page.
Anyone with information can contact borough police via Adams County emergency dispatchers, who can be reached at 717-334-1168 or 717-334-8101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.