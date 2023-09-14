“A felony offense of causing or risking a catastrophe” is under investigation in Gettysburg, according to borough police.

Someone “placed a large mortar tube upon the front porch of a Gettysburg College fraternity and ignited multiple aerial fireworks. These fireworks ignited and burned a flag mounted upon the face of the building,” according to a post on the Gettysburg Police Department Facebook page.

 

