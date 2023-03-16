A mother and teenage daughter trade bodies and viewpoints in Biglerville High School’s (BHS) production of “Freaky Friday: The Musical,” which opens Friday.
“If you are a young person, watch it from an older person’s perspective and if you are an adult, try to remember what it was like to get through a day in high school,” Director Shane Miller said. “Our Canners have been working on this production diligently since December and they are now ready to send you on a journey that begins with a magical hourglass.”
The one-act, family-friendly show is “smartly written” and loaded with “good humor,” he said.
Curtain times are 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday in the BHS auditorium. Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for students.
In the lead roles are Kiersten Englebert as Ellie Blake and Gabby Pirich as her mother, Katherine Blake.
“When they switch bodies,” the effect is powerful as the actors convey “the essence of younger and older people,” Miller said.
In addition, the pair have “powerful voices” that “blend well together,” he said.
Though Englebert is in ninth grade, this is her fourth show at the high school.
Pirich is a senior who has taken part in theater at BHS for five years. She plans to attend Kutztown University this fall to major in secondary math education.
All cast members “put their heart and soul” into the production, Miller said.
“I’m very proud of our Canner cast,” he said.
The cast also includes Kaitlyn Gills as Fletcher; Brensin Compton as Mike; Callista Hade as Karla; Grace Buchheister as Monica; Eduardo Aguilar as Adam; Sara Miller as Savannah; Sylviona Perry as Kitty; Kiera Gorman as Torrey; Caroline Hurda as Danielle; Connor Howley as Louis; Delilah McDannell as Dr. Ehrin; Kaitlyn Gills as Ms. Blumen; Caroline Hurda as Mrs. Myers; Shane Stoermer as Mr. Time; and Joy Chapman as Ms. Luckenbill, Officer Kowalski, and Minister.
The audience has a role to play as well.
Viewers’ imagination is crucial, and is freed by the production’s minimalist design, Miller said. Audience members can imagine an old or a new high school and many other locations as the show sweeps from one scene to another with musical transitions, he said.
The crew includes Romy Vigar, Max Haller, Isabel Mauss, David Cardoso, and Cohen Compton.
Miller is also the show’s choreographer. The music director and accompanist is Nicole Kelly. Toby Hodges is the stage assistant.
The show is based on the 1972 novel by Mary Rodgers and Disney films. The show’s book is by Bridget Carpenter with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.