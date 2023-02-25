A summer house was “a total loss” and a residence was severely damaged Friday at 1454 Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, United Hook and Ladder Chief Steve Rabine said.
No injuries resulted from the blaze, which began in a burn barrel and was spread by wind, he said.
Emergency personnel arriving after the 2:27 p.m. dispatch saw the summer house was “fully involved” in flames and the main house was on fire, Rabine said.
The structures were “right next to each other,” Rabine said.
Residents were in the main house when they saw the summer house was burning, he said.
About 80 percent of the main house was damaged, rendering the home uninhabitable, Rabine said. The residents planned to stay with family members, he said.
Water supply was the main challenge, Rabine said. Tankers brought water from Abbottstown, he said.
The borough is about two miles south of the fire scene, but Rabine said firefighters were never without water during operations.
Firefighters were unable to draw water from a pond on the property because the ground was too soft, causing one truck to become stuck, he said.
Many emergency vehicles were onsite along with approximately 75 volunteer firefighters, he said. Numerous fire companies were dispatched.
Firefighters had the blaze under control within about an hour, Rabine said.
By 5 p.m., operations were “winding up,” with firefighters checking for “hot spots” and making sure the blaze was completely extinguished, he said.
Units began leaving the scene about 5:30 p.m., according to emergency radio traffic. Fire police controlled traffic in the area.
