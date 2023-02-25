Fire severly damages house in Hamilton Township
Buy Now

Firefighters were dispatched to a fire about 2:27 p.m. Friday in the 1400 block of Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township. The fire quickly spread to the nearby house that was severely damaged. (Darryl Wheeler/Gettysburg Times)

A summer house was “a total loss” and a residence was severely damaged Friday at 1454 Pine Run Road in Hamilton Township, United Hook and Ladder Chief Steve Rabine said.

No injuries resulted from the blaze, which began in a burn barrel and was spread by wind, he said.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.