The 2020 Holiday season is in full swing at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg after a busy Black Friday Weekend. The center – known to locals and tourists as The Land of Lights – is again dazzling with a quarter of a million lights, meticulously installed by staffers.
“While it’s a lot of work, the staff really looks forward to transforming the center into a spectacular Holiday destination,” said Linda Wellborn, marketing director at The Outlet Shoppes at Gettysburg. “The Main Street design of this center, along with the gazebo, lit fountains and holiday displays make this center feel magical, especially at this time of year.”
