A Gettysburg man remains in “critical condition” as of 3 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital’s intensive care unit following a triple fatal crash in Hamilton Township on Wednesday, a family member said.
Vincent G. Martin, 32, of Gettysburg has massive bleeding and swelling in his brain and fractures and bruises throughout his face, according to his mother, Lisa Baker.
Martin was one of three vehicle occupants who were transported “with serious injuries” Wednesday to WellSpan York Hospital, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg.
The other passengers were identified as April M. Ditzler, 37, of York, and a 17-year-old, state police said.
Martin was airlifted by a Stat Medevac helicopter for a “suspected serious injury,” according to state police.
State police said one passenger’s injuries “were described as life threatening.”
“He just needs to pull through,” said Baker, who flew from Florida to be by her son’s side.
Martin, born and raised in the Gettysburg and Biglerville area, graduated from Biglerville High School in 2007, according to Baker.
Baker said Martin loves animals and the outdoors, especially hiking.
“He has a great personality and is a very caring young man,” Baker said, adding that he has a 14-year-old daughter.
Three other people in the vehicle died in the Hamilton Township crash about 12:20 p.m.
Pennsylvania State Police confirmed three were deceased “in what appears to be a single vehicle crash” in the 1800 block of Pine Run Road.
Christopher L. Heflin, 37, of York, and two juvenile passengers, identified as a 3-year-old boy and 17-year-old male, died of multiple blunt force trauma as a result of a Jeep impacting a tree, according to Adams County Coroner Pat Felix.
State police said the juvenile passengers, who were in the back seat, were the children of Heflin’s fiancée.
Alcohol is a suspected contributing factor in the crash, but the determination “is pending toxicology by the Adams County Coroner’s Office,” according to state police.
The crash victims were pronounced dead at 1:03 p.m., which is based on the time the coroner arrived at the scene, Felix said. The manner of death has been ruled accidental, said Felix.
A 2011 Jeep, operated by Heflin, traveling east on Pine Run Road “at a high rate of speed” ran off the road and struck a tree before “coming to final rest in a cow pasture,” according to police.
Anyone who witnessed the wreck is encouraged to contact state police at 717-334-8111.
Multiple agencies responded to the crash near Kuhn Fording Road, including Northeast Adams Fire & Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Irishtown Fire Company, United Hook & Ladder Co. 33, York Springs Volunteer Fire Co. 1, Union Fire and Hose Company 1, Dover Township Volunteer Fire Company, Hanover Area Fire and Rescue, Stat Medevac helicopter, in addition to the Adams County Coroner’s Office and PSP.
The road was closed for more than four hours.
