The American Battlefield Trust (ABT) is raising funds to acquire General Pickett’s Buffet in Gettysburg and “restore the area to its wartime appearance,” according to a release issued Wednesday by the trust.
“Although the beloved eatery is moving on from its Steinwehr Avenue roots, it is not disappearing from the Gettysburg landscape. A restaurant from the same proven team is set to open as an anchor of the reimagined” Boyds Bears complex about four miles southwest of Gettysburg, which has been vacant since 2011, according to the release.
For decades, the buffet at 571 Steinwehr, previously a cafeteria, “has been part of the battlefield backdrop experienced by millions of visitors, standing at the edge of Gettysburg National Military Park and visible from much of the area where the climactic Pickett’s Charge occurred on July 3, 1863. Now, following a $1.5-million campaign to cover acquisition and subsequent restoration costs, the Trust will be able to more seamlessly integrate the site into the adjacent parkland,” the release reads.
ABT plans “to take down the current structure, remove the asphalt parking lot, and restore the landscape, preparing the property for an interpretation and visitor experience that will attract heritage tourists for years to come,” according to its website.
A conceptual map on the website shows a trail leading from Steinwehr to Johns Avenue and interpretive signs.
Buffet owner Gary Ozenbaugh “approached the American Battlefield Trust about preservation options” for the half-acre site, according to the release.
“It has been a privilege to contribute to the Gettysburg community for so many years, welcoming classroom field trips and family road trips by the tens of thousands. I know that, through working with the Trust, I am able to help enrich the experience of visitors for generations to come,” Ozenbaugh said.
Ozenbaugh “made a proactive and profound choice,” ABT President David Duncan said.
“By treating his enterprise as two distinct assets — a successful business and the real estate it occupied — he was able to pursue a personal preservation goal without diminishing his beloved community’s economic vitality or negatively impacting his employees and vendors. He is to be commended for demonstrating a deep understanding of the values that make Gettysburg unique, and the Trust is honored to help realize his vision,” Duncan said.
To secure the land, ABT will apply for a 50 percent matching grant from the American Battlefield Protection Program, according to the release.
“Ozenbaugh, being preservation-minded, has agreed to allow the Trust to take ownership before year-end for half of the purchase price, while awaiting disbursal of the federal grant to cover the remainder,” the release read.
In addition to funds already committed, including a contribution from the Gettysburg Foundation, the trust must raise an additional $550,000 by Dec. 15, to complete the transaction, according to the release. Donations can be made on ABT’s website, www.battlefields.org.
The buffet property’s history goes beyond overlooking the Pickett’s Charge field.
In World War I, the area now used as restaurant parking was the headquarters of Camp Colt, where American troops trained in tank warfare before deploying to Europe, according to the release. In 1918, the site was commanded by Dwight David Eisenhower. The same site eventually became a prisoner of war camp for captured German soldiers during World War II.
Brian Smith, owner of the former Boyds Bear Country property, now known as The Barn Resort, is “thrilled that this outstanding and beloved local business will flourish with us at its new home,” he said.
The site straddles Cumberland and Freedom townships at 75 Cunningham Road.
Plans call for “a family-focused destination that supports the many treasures of Gettysburg while allowing for the preservation of historically significant areas. We look forward to welcoming guests in late spring of 2023,” Smith said.
An approximately 130,000-square-foot, barn-shaped structure is the centerpiece of some 130 acres off Emmitsburg Road, according to Smith. For eight years, the five-story facility housed a collectible teddy bear retail outlet and restaurant.
