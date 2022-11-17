General Pickett's Buffet
General Pickett’s Buffet, a longtime restaurant site on Steinwehr Avenue in Gettysburg, would be acquired, demolished, and replaced by a path and interpretive signs about the adjoining site of Pickett’s Charge, according to plans announced Wednesday by the American Battlefield Trust. (Jim Hale/Gettysburg Times)

 By Jim Hale Times Staff Writer

The American Battlefield Trust (ABT) is raising funds to acquire General Pickett’s Buffet in Gettysburg and “restore the area to its wartime appearance,” according to a release issued Wednesday by the trust.

“Although the beloved eatery is moving on from its Steinwehr Avenue roots, it is not disappearing from the Gettysburg landscape. A restaurant from the same proven team is set to open as an anchor of the reimagined” Boyds Bears complex about four miles southwest of Gettysburg, which has been vacant since 2011, according to the release.

 

