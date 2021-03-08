Eastern Adams Regional Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Dylan Lawyer of New Oxford.
Lawyer, age 27, was last seen at his residence on Oxford Court around 1 p.m., Feb. 21, according to a press release. He is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 180 pounds.
He was last scene driving a tan older model Ford Explorer. He is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to police.
Anyone who sees Lawyer should call 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.