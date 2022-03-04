Bail was set at $10,000 for a man accused of attempting to rob a bank Wednesday in Gettysburg.
Michael Melnyk, 18, of Oakton, Va., was held in lieu of cash bail at Adams County Prison, according to a magisterial docket.
Melnyk was charged with one count of felony robbery involving a demand for money from a financial institution, according to the docket.
About 12:59 p.m., a man wearing a blue surgical mask walked into M&T Bank, 202 W. High St., and asked a teller for $4,000, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Gettysburg Police Detective Christopher Evans.
When the teller asked the man “how he would like the money, he stated that it was a ‘robbery,’” according to the affidavit.
The man was given no money before he fled northward from the bank, according to the affidavit.
Officers found a man allegedly matching the description given by bank employees on railroad tracks behind Tom Knox Tire and Auto, 61 Buford Ave. (U.S. Route 30), about four blocks from the bank, according to the affidavit.
A Virginia driver’s license in the man’s pocket identified him as Melnyk, who was taken back to the bank where “witnesses positively identified him as the subject who attempted to rob the bank,” according to the affidavit.
Witnesses also identified a beanie found near Gettysburg Foursquare Church, 328 W. Middle St., about three blocks from the bank, as being the hat worn by the suspect during the attempt, according to the affidavit. Two blue surgical masks were in his pants pocket, according to the affidavit.
In Evans’ judgment, the individual in a photo provided by the bank matched Melnyk’s appearance and clothing, according to the affidavit.
Witnesses also said they believed Melnyk was the same person who came to the bank the previous morning, when he was allegedly “acting suspiciously, entering the bank, asking for assistance, and then abruptly leaving,” according to the affidavit.
Melnyk was in custody about nine minutes after the alleged robbery attempt, Gettysburg Police Chief Robert Glenny said Wednesday.
The suspect did not resist, but “was taken down at gunpoint” as “a precaution,” Glenny said.
Searching the area were bout 10 officers from various agencies, including Gettysburg, Cumberland Township, and Pennsylvania State Police, as well as National Park Service law enforcement rangers, Glenny said.
The arrest occurred on the tracks near Gettysburg College’s Ice House residential complex, according to a campus-wide email sent by college Executive Director of Public Safety Alex Wiltz. The complex is between North Franklin and North Washington streets, several hundred feet east of the automotive service business.
