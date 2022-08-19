Adams County commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement with Franklin County for a multi-county broadband feasibility study last week.
The county plans to partner with neighboring Franklin County to bring affordable, high-speed internet to communities within the South-Central region, officials said.
The intergovernmental agreement outlines the rights and responsibilities related to the study for both counties.
Commissioners also adopted a resolution correlating with the intergovernmental agreement with Franklin County for the broadband feasibility study.
In July, commissioners accepted a bid from Virginia-based company Design Nine Inc. to complete the broadband feasibility study. The cost is not to exceed $100,995. The cost will be divided equally with Franklin County.
The intergovernmental agreement, effective Aug. 11, “shall expire upon fulfillment of all payment obligations,” according to the meeting agenda.
County officials said Design Nine, which has more than 25 years of experience in the broadband field and recently worked with 14 Pennsylvania counties on similar initiatives, “submitted the lowest qualified bid of three total proposals.”
“The study will assess the current status of high-speed broadband infrastructure in Adams and Franklin counties and outline a plan for the counties to expand broadband in underserved areas,” according to Adams County Solicitor Molly Mudd.
The study is expected to take four to five months, Mudd said.
When commissioners received five bids for the broadband feasibility study in May, Cumberland County decided to step out of the proposal, which called for a change in scope. Commissioners later rejected all five bids after Cumberland County no longer wished to participate.
However, the county considered some of the original bids and reached out to bidders in partnership with Franklin County.
If grant funding does not come through, the study is an eligible use of the $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act, Adams County Commissioner Marty Qually said.
In other business, technical support from Appalachia Technologies LLC of Mechanicsburg was approved at last week’s meeting for the 9-1-1 computer-aided dispatch (CAD) network infrastructure, which includes technical support outside of regular business hours for $32,857. The motion included approval of the statement of work, the master services agreement, and the mutual nondisclosure and confidentiality agreement with a service period ending Aug. 11, 2023.
The CAD network “is the backbone of the 9-1-1 system,” according to Warren Bladen, Adams County Department of Emergency Services director.
About five years ago, the Adams County Department of Emergency Services worked with the county’s information technology (IT) department to build a new CAD network, Bladen said, adding that Appalachia Technologies was brought in to assist with the project.
The three-phased project started with designing a system that would meet the county’s needs; Appalachia Technologies oversaw that process, Bladen said.
The network, now entirely computer-based, replaced an aging system that was over seven years old, according to Bladen.
“The CAD network built has met our needs and has been working well,” Bladen said.
