On the rise
A graph from the Centers for Disease Control COVID Data Tracker shows the recent upward trend of cases in Adams County.

COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Adams County.

As of Saturday, the county’s rolling seven-day average of new, confirmed, and probable cases was 50, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). That figure was two as of July 15.

