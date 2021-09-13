COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise in Adams County.
As of Saturday, the county’s rolling seven-day average of new, confirmed, and probable cases was 50, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH). That figure was two as of July 15.
