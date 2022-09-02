A man is accused of tossing a bag of suspected cocaine while leading police on a foot chase after a single-vehicle crash near Littlestown last week.
Kyle Gagnon, 42, of Hanover was charged with a felony count of drug possession and other offenses and held at Adams County Prison after being unable to post bail, according to a magisterial docket.
Pennsylvania State Troopers Logan Howell and Ryan German were in an unmarked vehicle near Hanover Pike and Basehoar Road about 11:14 p.m. Aug. 25 when they saw a gray Dodge Charger allegedly with a headlight out, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by Howell.
The car, with a Maryland license plate, allegedly drifted over the fog line on the right side of the pavement, leading Howell to activate his emergency lights to make a traffic stop, according to the affidavit.
The vehicle “pulled into Sensations strip club and made a loop around the building before pulling into a parking spot,” but as the troopers approached, the vehicle drove away westward on Hanover Pike, according to the affidavit.
The troopers followed as the vehicle turned north onto Basehoar School Road and allegedly traveled “at a high rate of speed,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle turned north on Basehoar Road, where it “crashed into a tree,” according to the affidavit.
Howell “observed a male exit the driver’s side of the vehicle and run into the wood line. We then pursued the male into the woods on foot,” where he allegedly “refused to listen to verbal commands to stop” and “continually placed his hands in his waistline,” according to the affidavit.
“After catching up to the male, I had to take hold of him with my hands and place him on the ground,” Logan wrote in the affidavit, after which both troopers “had to force the male’s hands behind his back to handcuff him.”
Howell allegedly “recovered a plastic bag containing a white chunky substance approximately five yards away from where he was running,” according to the affidavit.
The troopers called an ambulance to the scene. German allegedly “observed Gagnon exit the ambulance and throw a second plastic bag containing white substance into a cornfield that was next to the highway,” according to the affidavit.
The bag allegedly contained “23 individually packaged baggies containing a white powder substance,” according to the affidavit.
Gagnon was in possession of $1,178 in cash and “a small bag of green marijuana” was allegedly “located inside his underwear,” according to the affidavit.
Gagnon was also charged with a felony count of fleeing police; one misdemeanor count each of possessing a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, resisting arrest, and driving under the influence; two summary lane violations; and one summary count each of failing to stop after a crash and driving at unsafe speed, according to the docket.
Bail was set at 10 percent of $10,000, according to the affidavit, meaning the accused would be required to post $1,000 but would be liable for the full amount should he violate bail conditions or fail to appear in court.
