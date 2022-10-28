With faith-based programs soon to resume inside the Adams County Adult Correctional Complex, Adams Christian Prison Ministries (ACPM) leaders reconnected with volunteers Monday.
An audience of approximately 100 learned about service opportunities during a banquet hosted by ACPM at Gettysburg Foursquare Church.
After being halted by the pandemic in early 2020, programming could resume inside the prison as soon as January if conditions permit, Warden Katy Hileman said after the event.
Even with virus protocols in place, ACPM’s activities have “become an integral part of what we do,” with positive effects for both inmates and staff, Hileman said.
When the pandemic limited access to the facility, “we had to rethink the way we did prison ministry,” ACPM Chaplain Angel Perez told the audience.
The result was not only a continuing emphasis on activities such as a prison pen pal program and correspondence courses of Biblical study, but also a focus on practical help for families of inmates suffering from the “ripple effects” of incarceration, Perez said.
But as pandemic restrictions end, ACPM needs volunteers for many activities, he said. Before serving, volunteers must undergo security training, criminal background checks, and other preparations, Perez said.
Opportunities range from running social media accounts to mentoring inmates on release and helping with programs that emphasize day-to-day tools such as budgeting and life skills such as parenting, he said.
“The individual is not just spiritual,” Perez said.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Perez at 7173-334-7671 ext. 3117 or aperez@adamscounty.us.
The pandemic restrictions offered an opportunity to strengthen programs that help inmates develop new behaviors, “reignite” their spiritual lives, and learn to manage conflict and trauma, correction complex Director of Treatment Barbie Taylor said.
Faith-based programs provide “even more tools” that can assist with rehabilitation and reentry to society, Taylor said.
Hileman told the audience she is grateful for ACPM’s work and is looking forward to the resumption of volunteer-led ministries inside the correctional complex.
Volunteers not only address inmates’ current needs, but help “establish networks of support” that are invaluable after release, she said.
To help improve former prisoners’ employment prospects, potential new programs are under consideration, Hileman said.
“Skilled laborers” are being sought to help develop a possible training program aimed at fields that do not require rigorous criminal background checks, she said.
Before the audience, Perez spoke with volunteer Donna Gardner, who said she has been involved for about three years.
She felt called to a religious mission and “felt drawn to the unseen in our prison system,” she said.
Gardner recounted the story of an inmate who found it impossible to forgive herself for a crime committed while she was suffering from addiction.
The woman was able to move forward after becoming a Christian and now hopes to become a drug and alcohol counselor after her release, Gardner said.
The ACPM’s work is “not just about the inmates,” but includes supporting prison staff members, Perez said. For example, the organization provides corrections officers with a Thanksgiving dinner and Christmas gifts, he said.
Such efforts are very helpful, Hileman said. Whenever she or a staff member is dealing with something difficult, a card or other encouraging communication seems to come from APMC “at the most opportune time,” she said.
APMC Chairperson Randy Huber, senior pastor of Chapel Hill Church of God, praised the involvement of numerous area churches as well as the “quality leadership” provided by Hileman, her team, and the county commissioners. ACPM operates under an agreement with the commissioners, he said.
County Commissioner Vice Chair Jim Martin offered an opening prayer, asking that ACPM be able to deliver its spiritual message “so lives can be restored and changed.”
Dirk Grove of Lower Marsh Creek Presbyterian Church provided religious music, including a sing-along.
Pastor Jeff Sours of Memorial Baptist Church led a closing prayer, inviting divine help for volunteers who are “restoring lives.”
