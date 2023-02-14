The presumption of innocence is not some quaint relic from a bygone era. It is part of the bedrock of the criminal justice system.
“The Central Park Five” tells the tale of a case in New York City that wrongly robbed five black and Latino teenagers of their freedom and their childhoods when police and prosecutors ignored the presumption, manufactured evidence and rushed to judgment.
The film that told the story of their lives was shown at the Majestic Theater as part of the weekend-long Ken Burns “Who Are We?” Film Festival. One of the wrongly-convicted juveniles, Kevin Richardson, spoke with local educator Alicia Sanders on stage at the conclusion of the movie.
On April 20, 1989, a female jogger in Central Park was discovered in a wooded ravine after she had been accosted, beaten and raped. She was barely alive. She had a fractured skull and had lost 80 percent of her blood supply. She was wearing only a bra when she was discovered and was unconscious. The perpetrator had already departed but left a calling card, his semen. The woman was taken to a hospital where she was treated for her injuries and evidence was collected which might help to identify her assailant.
Meanwhile, New York City detectives swarmed the scene. There were other acts of random violence that night and the police rounded up several suspects, including five black or Latino males between the ages of 14 and 16 who were in the park. Several of them had run from law enforcement officers and were tackled and handcuffed. The youths were taken to a precinct headquarters and interrogated, some of them for as long as 36 hours.
The crime was sensationalized in the media. The victim was white and a professional. The city was outraged by the savagery in a public park and there was pressure on the police to find the person or persons who committed such heinous acts.
The five defendants knew very little about each other prior to that night. They were questioned individually, all without legal counsel. Parents were not allowed to be present during some of the interviews. The constant badgering eventually wore down the youths, who had all insisted they were not involved in the vicious attack. Eventually, all gave statements implicating the others but also putting themselves at the crime scene. Even though the statements conflicted with one another, they were video-recorded and introduced as the only real evidence against them at their trials several months later.
Richardson was 14 at the time of his arrest. His co-defendants included Antron McCray, Raymond Santana, Yusef Salaam and Korey Wise.
In the film, a psychologist described the young, black male as “the most endangered species in America.” Crack cocaine had come to Harlem in 1984 and the crime rate exploded. The racial divide was never greater.
Richardson, now 48, was one of those who ran. Even though he professed to the police that he “didn’t do nothing,” he was detained.
The police described “gangs of kids making mischief.” A homeless man was beaten. Another individual was accosted. When the “Five” were snatched up, the detectives were told to “hold on to those guys.”
The interrogations proceeded immediately at the Central Park precinct. The questioning continued hour after unrelenting hour. The police were confrontational and told the boys that if they “cooperated” they could go home.
Richardson described a state of “despair and helplessness.” He “confessed” just to end the interrogation.
“I gave the people what they wanted to hear so I lied,” said Richardson when interviewed for the documentary.
This was a high-profile case. “Confessions” were orchestrated, even though it was like trying to fit a square peg in a round hole.
“Everything flipped (after the statements),” said McCray, who appeared only by audio. All the other defendants appeared on screen in the film, which first aired in 2011.
Salaam was told, “We have your prints on her pants.” He made a statement to “get them out of my face” but never admitted any wrongdoing.
Finally, all five were charged with felonies and placed together in a holding cell. This was the first time several of them had met each other.
“They got ‘em,” declared the mayor at the time, Ed Koch.
The detectives celebrated the arrests. Gov. George Cuomo called the case, “the ultimate shriek of alarm.”
Real estate mogul Donald Trump was quoted in the press proposing the return of the death penalty for rape.
“There was so much hate,” said Wise. “Our guilt was unquestioned.”
As the cases proceeded to trial, the assistant district attorney on the case conceded there was “no DNA match” with any of the defendants.
Richardson, Santana and McCray were tried as juveniles and convicted. Each was sentenced to five to 15 years in prison. Salaam and Wise were tried as adults. The only evidence was the coerced confessions. After 10 days of deliberations, the jury returned with guilty verdicts.
Juror #5, a white male who spoke on camera, agreed the confessions were not accurate, but recounted how his peers found them compelling.
“Why would they confess if they didn’t do it?” was the prevailing logic, the juror related. He claimed to have held out for acquittals, but in the end, went along with the majority. “I made a cockamamie excuse to justify the guilty verdicts. The confessions seemed genuine.”
The victim, identified as Trisha Meili, testified even though she could recall nothing from her attack. Her frail appearance galvanized public opinion against the defendants.
Salaam and Wise were sentenced to seven and one-half to 15 years.
Richardson was initially denied parole because he refused to take responsibility for the assault.
Wise ended up spending 13 years in state prison. That was where in 2001 he met an individual who would eventually exonerate all five defendants.
Matias Reyes was serving a lengthy sentence for a series of rapes. He was dubbed, “The Eastside Rapist” and was responsible for a reign of terror in neighborhoods not far from Central Park. He had a fresh cut on his chin shortly after the brutal rape of Meili. The detectives never considered Reyes as a suspect, despite the similar modus operandi of his crimes to the Central Park attack.
Reyes got to know Wise in jail. For whatever reason, he decided to come clean. He met with authorities and told them, “I’m the one that did this.” He admitted he had acted alone and provided details that only the real perpetrator would know. Conclusively, a DNA sample he provided was a perfect match to the “mystery DNA” obtained from the victim.
Ultimately, the authorities acknowledged that all five should be released from supervision. In December of 2002, Motions to Overturn Convictions were granted for all of them.
Santana spoke of taking the “Free Man Walk,” upon gaining his freedom, yet bemoaned that their “Innocence never got the attention that their ‘guilt’ did.”
Wise said, “No amount of money can bring that time back. The truth came out.”
Despite their liberty, the public outcry against “The Exonerated Five” continued. The prosecutors, police and press never faced their mistakes.
After the closing credits, the curtain was raised, revealing Sanders and Richardson, who received a standing ovation from those in attendance at the festival.
“I love Gettysburg, it’s my first time here,” said Richardson to the appreciative crowd.
Richardson is married and the father of two minor children. He travels the country, and the globe, telling his story and that of his “brothers.”
“We were called names by the press,” he confided. “It left indelible scars. I don’t take being alive for granted. I am happy to carry the torch and make my ancestors proud. I was molded to be a warrior in my mother’s womb. My strength comes from within. The system is broken. We need to fix it. Nothing has changed. I’m an optimist but I have to be a realist. I’m not bitter, but still angry (about what happened). I have to channel the anger or else it will eat you alive. Bitterness will take you to the grave faster.”
Burns shared directing and script-writing credits with his daughter Sarah and her husband, David McMahon. Sarah had worked on the case as an intern in New York City.
“The Burns family gave us our voice and a light at the end of the tunnel,” said Richardson. “God was telling me not to be stuck in the dark. I had to keep hope alive. It’s a lasting legacy.”
Richardson has a scholarship in his name at Syracuse University. He said that all five of the exonerated are giving back to their communities.
Incredibly, the victim made a full recovery; she ran the New York City Marathon in 1995, six years after her attack.
“We have to be better,” implored Richardson. “Let’s break bread together and make a change.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.