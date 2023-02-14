The presumption of innocence is not some quaint relic from a bygone era. It is part of the bedrock of the criminal justice system.

“The Central Park Five” tells the tale of a case in New York City that wrongly robbed five black and Latino teenagers of their freedom and their childhoods when police and prosecutors ignored the presumption, manufactured evidence and rushed to judgment.

