Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Athletic Director Casey Thurston resigned from her post.
Thurston, who has held the position since July 2018, said she submitted her resignation Wednesday but declined to comment further.
Thurston’s resignation is effective Sept. 29, according to GASD Communications Coordinator Becci Leathery.
Leathery said she was unable to provide information about Thurston’s plans.
Last week, the GASD board for the second time took no action on whether to renew Sasha Yates’ contract as the high school girls’ tennis head coach. Yates said she identifies as a transwoman.
With no coaching contract in place and the fall sports season under way, the tennis team is currently being coached “by a mixture” of athletic staff and high school administrators, district officials said recently.
Thurston had stepped in during Yates’ absence to assist with the tennis team, officials said.
“We will continue with the same coverage that has been provided for the girls’ tennis team through the end of the season,” Leathery said.
Thurston began at GASD Aug. 16, 2007 as was previously a social studies teacher, serving in the role for 11 years.
Prior to taking on the athletic director role, Thurston interned under her predecessor throughout the year and developed bonds with coaches and student-athletes, according to Gettysburg Times archives.
“I have a relationship with these coaches and have coached alongside many of them. I can talk to them about anything, and I hope they feel the same way,” Thurston said at the time.
During public comment at the Aug. 21 school board meeting, community members alleged Yates changed in the girls’ locker room last fall and used a female student restroom in April.
However, GASD does not have a policy regarding district employees using student restrooms and locker rooms, Leathery said after first ignoring requests.
Leathery previously said district employees “have separate facilities from students.”
“The expectation is that staff use their own facilities except to check in or monitor. The district is taking this matter very seriously and continues to look into it,” Leathery said last week.
Yates confirmed the two incidents occurred, but not in the manner portrayed.
The letter purportedly signed by Gettysburg Area High School Principal Jeremy Lusk indicates she met with Thurston on Sept. 15, 2022, to discuss concerns brought up by students and parents.
Thurston allegedly told Yates on Sept. 2, 2022, that she “should not be changing (your clothing) amongst students in the locker room,” the letter reads.
“I was changing my top in a secluded area away from others. I did not get down to my bra and panties as they suggested,” Yates said last week.
Yates said there was “a letter of concern” entered into her human resources file, “but no further action was deemed necessary at that time.”
Following the bathroom incident, Yates said there was no official action from the district, and she “accepted the compromise of the school administration issuing me a key to a private single occupancy changing room that is used for sports officials.”
District officials said Yates has been employed as the girls’ tennis coach for fall seasons in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, and as the boys’ tennis coach for spring seasons in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022.
