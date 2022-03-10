Bermudian Springs School Board decided Tuesday night to reopen bids for a field house with locker rooms and other athletic facilities.
After completion of the new middle school, the plan was to repurpose the old building.
Superintendent Shane Hotchkiss said it now appears less expensive to raze it and construct a new facility.
The lowest bids received from contractors to renovate the building totaled $4,372,500, more than a million higher than the district’s budget for the project.
Approved by a unanimous vote were motions to reject the bids and authorize the school’s agent, Crabtree, Rohrbaugh and Associates of Mechanicsburg, to seek new bids.
The district hopes to move forward with the project this spring if new bids are received that fall within the $3.2 million budgeted, said Hotchkiss.
Bermudian Springs Elementary School Principal Jennifer Eley told the board 51 girls in third through fifth grades are involved in “Girls on the Run,” a nationwide after-school program to enhance physical and emotional well-being.
The program is staffed by teachers and parents committed to fostering girls’ empowerment, Eley said.
In the culminating event, girls who are able complete a 5K run, which gives them a sense of accomplishment.
Noting that March is designated nationally as “Music in Our Schools Month,” Hotchkiss introduced a video showcasing music programs in the elementary school.
Young students involved in choral and instrumental music recorded testimonies about the enjoyment gained through the school’s programs.
Hotchkiss also heaped praise upon all the students and staff who staged the Mamma Mia! musical at three well-attended performances last weekend.
“They were outstanding,” he said.
In other actions, the board:
· Hired Kara McCauslin of York Springs as a high school English teacher, and two support staff members, Crystal Rawson as elementary guidance secretary, and Josiah Toomer as a student custodian.
· Accepted retirement resignations from two high school math teachers, James Balas and Theodore Marines, and the resignation of evening custodian, Todd Leppo.
· Approved the proposed 2022-23 Adams County Technical Institute operating budget of $1,144,920.
· Adopted a resolution in support of Charter School Funding Reform, joining other Pennsylvania districts challenging a system that costs taxpayers more than $1.8 billion annually.
