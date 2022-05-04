The Gettysburg Area School District Board approved a 2022-23 proposed budget with a projected 1.9 percent tax increase, following much discussion at its meeting Monday.
The motion passed in a 5-1 vote with school board Treasurer AmyBeth Hodges as the lone “no” vote. Hodges initially made a motion to table the budget, which garnered a split 3-3 vote.
“The tie vote would fail,” school board solicitor Robert McQuaide said. School board members Al Moyer, Timon Linn, and Michael Dickerson were absent from the meeting.
The increase works out to $54.92 per year for a property assessed at the district average of $260,296, according to Gettysburg Area School District (GASD) Business Manager Belinda Wallen.
The draft showed $67.8 million in revenues and $70.3 million in expenditures.
There will be approximately $2.4 million taken from the unassigned fund account to help balance the budget shortfall, along with the tax increase, officials said.
Hodges said she believes the proposed tax increase “will be a burden that is unnecessary and will force out our most vulnerable, that being our senior citizens on fixed incomes, low-income households, and businesses.”
“They will simply not be able to pay for our lavish expenditures and grandiose upgrades that we have gotten so accustomed to,” Hodges said, adding that she was concerned they could lose their homes and businesses after reading that “foreclosures are up a staggering 132% this year versus last year.”
Wallen said she spoke with Daryl Crum, director of tax services at Adams County, and he found there were two parcels in the district that foreclosed over the last year, but the tax department works with people in those situations to assist them before coming to a point of foreclosure. This does not take into account financial institution foreclosures.
Hodges sought to delay the vote on the proposed budget since the school district does not need to make a decision until June 30, she said.
“At the end of the day, I see nothing wrong with our administration going back and tightening their belts,” Hodges said. “My constituents cannot afford a tax increase. We should be looking at cutting our expenses and using available funds if they are in our possession.”
Wallen presented other expense changes from reducing one-month’s funding for health benefits to potential attritional staff savings.
School board President Kenneth Hassinger said he could not believe they were sitting there looking at taking away seven positions at the school district, four professional positions.
“You cannot tell me there is not an impact on the students,” Hassinger said.
GASD Superintendent Jason Perrin said the impact would vary based on the position, noting there could be a possible class size impact at the high school.
High School Principal Jeremy Lusk said one of the retirements is a math teacher. While math is the easiest subject of the three to figure out, it doesn’t mean “it is best” for students, he said.
The teacher hired in place would be teaching geometry, according to Lusk.
“If we don’t have seven classes of geometry, then it has to be absorbed by another math teacher,” Lusk said.
Lusk said it is “doable,” but they will not be able to support targeted interventions as well.
“In the end, there is going to be an impact on kids,” Lusk said.
School officials said they will continue to review the budget.
“It is not a static process,” Wallen said. “It is a continual process.”
A public hearing regarding the proposed budget is set for May 16. The final budget adoption is scheduled for the June 6 board meeting, officials said.
