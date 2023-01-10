Planning for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” is in the final stages with filming set to start next week.
Planning for the movie “A Gettysburg Christmas” is in the final stages with filming set to start next week.
Now it’s finally time for local folks who hope to serve as extras in the film to step forward.
“People interested in being extras should send in their information — name, age, and telephone number,” said Kris Webb, site location assistant, and film Director Bo Brinkman’s partner.
Information should be emailed to gettysburgchristmasfilm@gmail.com.
Specifics on the number of extras required is not yet known, said Webb.
The producer will review the information submitted and make decisions on the need for extras based on the vision for what the film will look like when complete.
The production crew is already in town, having arrived over the past weekend. The actors are scheduled to get into Gettysburg this weekend.
People and businesses are reminded it would be helpful if they leave their Christmas decorations up during filming, which is through sometime near month’s end. Hopes are enough locations in Gettysburg will stay decorated and might be shown as background in the movie, and as a welcoming sight for the visiting cast and crew.
As Webb, a local businesswoman, has said before: “We want to catch it on film and show the world who we are.”
“A Gettysburg Christmas” is truly a hometown work; Brinkman penned the script at a Gettysburg “kitchen table.”
In the works for some two years, Brinkman, as director, is poised to see his labor of love come to life.
Brinkman has said he wanted to make a movie different from what people typically expect when Gettysburg is mentioned.
“A Gettysburg Christmas” is a modern-day tale of hope, redemption and love set during Yuletide in Gettysburg.
The cast for “A Gettysburg Christmas” includes Kate Vernon, Lee Majors, Kelley Jackle, Tom Vera, Jake Busey, Bruce Boxleitner, Sarah Burkett, and Sean Faris. The movie’s premiere is slated to be held at the Majestic Theater.
D.K. Thomas, editor, may be contacted at dthomas@gettysburgtimes.com.
